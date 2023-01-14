ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pastor column: Every day is a day of thanksgiving

By Rev. J. Patrick Street
The Marion Star
 2 days ago
I think every day is time to reflect on all the good that God has done and is doing. Psalm 136 says, “Oh, give thanks to the Lord, for He is good! For His mercy endures forever” (vs. 1). In this psalm we see three different aspects of God. Each description gives a reason to thank Him.

First, we give thanks to God the Creator: “Oh, give thanks to the Lord of lords! … To Him who alone does great wonders … To Him who by wisdom made the heavens … To Him who laid out the earth above the waters … To Him who made great lights … The sun to rule by day … The moon and stars to rule by night, For His mercy endures forever” (vs. 4-9). His creation itself declares His existence. When we consider all the wonders of nature, who but God should we thank for it? God has done so much for us that we could never repay Him. The least we can do is to bow our heads before Him and be thankful for His gracious gifts. After all, it is His will for every Christian! (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

We now give thanks to God our Savior: “Who remembered us in our lowly state … And rescued us from our enemies, For His mercy endures forever” (vs. 23-24). If there is ever a reason to thank God it’s for Jesus, our Savior, who said, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” The whole world gave up on you, but God never did and He did what no one else could do — He freed you from your enemies.

In John 8, Jesus says that when He makes a person “free” they are “free indeed.” The first word “free” means “to set at liberty.” It pictures someone liberating a slave from bondage. The second word “free” refers to “one who is freeborn.” Jesus is saying that the freedom He gives us when He saves us is so complete that “it is as if we were never slaves to begin with, but it is as if we were freeborn sons of God.” Praise the Lord!

God not only provides for our greatest need, which is eternal salvation, but also for our physical need so we give thanks to God our Provider: “Who remembered us … And rescued us … Who gives food to all flesh … Oh, give thanks to the God of heaven” (vs. 23-26).

Verse 23 tells us God remembers us! When we are fallen, frail and forgetful, He never forgets that we are His children (2 Tim. 2:13). Verse 24 says that God rescues us! When troubles come and enemies multiply, He does not forsake His own (Psalm 34:6; 17-19). Verse 25 declares God refreshes us! He provides what is needed to make the journey (Psalm 23; Matthew 6:33).

When everything is said and done, we find that concerning God, it’s never all said and done. He’s always doing something big, always blessing, and there will always be a reason to give thanks to the God of heaven!

Rev. J. Patrick Street is the lead pastor of Redeemer Church in Marion. He can be reached at coachpatstreet@gmail.com.

