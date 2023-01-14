Read full article on original website
SACRED HEART 54, ST. FRANCIS (PA) 51
ST. FRANCIS (PA.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .333, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-23, .130 (Giles 2-4, Land 1-9, Hargis 0-2, McCabe 0-3, Ruggery 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hargis, Land). Turnovers: 16 (Giles 4, Land 4, Cohen 3, Hargis 2, Liberis, Ruggery, Sanon). Steals: 8 (Giles 3,...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SAINT JOSEPH'S 71, LA SALLE 59
Percentages: FG .510, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-22, .500 (Reynolds 4-6, Brown 4-7, Bleechmore 1-1, Greer 1-1, Fleming 1-3, Klaczek 0-2, Winborne 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Obinna 2, Reynolds 2, Brown, Klaczek). Turnovers: 20 (Greer 7, Klaczek 5, Brown 3, Reynolds 3, Winborne 2).
UMBC 87, HARTFORD 62
Percentages: FG .462, FT .333. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Dunne 6-11, McClain 3-7, Hobbs 1-1, Washington 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Henderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Pavlidis 3, Hobbs, Webley). Turnovers: 11 (McClain 5, Webley 4, Dunne, Hobbs). Steals: 6 (McClain 2, Dunne, Henderson, Pavlidis, Washington).
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3. Class AAA. 1. Wayne (10)12-01001. 2. North Marion9-183T3.
LEHIGH 74, LOYOLA (MD) 70
Percentages: FG .460, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Higgins 3-5, Taylor 2-5, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, Fenton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Knostman). Turnovers: 15 (Knostman 3, Taylor 3, Whitney-Sidney 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair 2, Alamudun, Betlow). Steals: 7 (Parolin...
FLORIDA A&M 60, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 59
Percentages: FG .370, FT .656. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Waller 2-2, Collins 2-7, Barber 0-1, Brown 0-1, Ivory 0-1, Mosley 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Minton 2, Collins, Umoh). Turnovers: 16 (Stredic 4, Barber 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, Minton 2, Ivory, Johnson,...
Soriano's double-double helps St. John's over No. 6 UConn
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — St. John’s did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford. Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins. St. John’s scored 22 points off 21 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 44-28 in the paint. The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm, which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.
YALE 81, BROWN 78
Percentages: FG .492, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Lilly 6-12, Ferrari 2-3, Cooley 1-2, Wojcik 1-4, Cowan 1-5, Friday 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Lilly 5, Wojcik 3, Owusu-Anane 2, Ferrari, Lewis). Steals: 4 (Friday, Lewis, Owusu-Anane, Wojcik). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. YALEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Jarvis233-102-22-9228. Knowling295-130-02-72210.
DARTMOUTH 60, HARVARD 59
Percentages: FG .420, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cornish 3-4, Krystkowiak 1-1, McRae 1-2, Neskovic 1-4, Robinson 1-4, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Munro 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Adelekun 2, Cornish). Turnovers: 14 (Cornish 3, Neskovic 3, Mitchell-Day 2, Munro 2, Adelekun, Johnson, McRae, Robinson). Steals:...
Monday's Scores
Camden Hills Regional vs. Morse, ppd. Mount View vs. Winslow, ppd. Washington Academy vs. Caribou, ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
Percentages: FG .512, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 19-40, .475 (Turner 5-9, Hield 5-10, McConnell 4-4, Duarte 2-3, Brissett 1-1, Nesmith 1-4, Nembhard 1-6, Smith 0-1, Mathurin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Turner 4, Brissett). Turnovers: 15 (Mathurin 4, Nembhard 4, Hield 2, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith,...
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130. CHARLOTTE (118) McDaniels...
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
Percentages: FG .483, FT .950. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Strus 2-7, Vincent 2-7, Butler 1-1, C.Martin 1-1, Highsmith 1-3, Herro 1-8, Oladipo 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Butler). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 3, Strus 3, Butler 2, C.Martin 2, Vincent 2, Herro, Highsmith). Steals:...
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
Percentages: FG .529, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Clarkson 4-10, Agbaji 3-4, Conley 3-6, Alexander-Walker 1-2, Horton-Tucker 1-4, Beasley 1-6, Gay 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kessler 2, Agbaji, Clarkson, Vanderbilt). Turnovers: 18 (Alexander-Walker 3, Beasley 3, Clarkson 3, Sexton 3, Vanderbilt 3, Agbaji,...
