PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Paintsville First Baptist Church Pastor Seth Carter has a heart for discipling and he’s putting that passion to good use. Carter, 29, started the Pastoral Training Institute (PTI) after some young men in his congregation began asking questions about becoming a pastor. “We had some young men aspiring to be a pastor, sensing some kind of call,” he said. “Hopefully I can provide them some kind of training and equipping.”

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO