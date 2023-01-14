What’s next in the Moscow murder case?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger’s defense team have five months to study the evidence in this case. The defense team filed a request for discovery on Tuesday. It requires the prosecution and law enforcement to share all the information they have on this case.

“You have a right to be tried within a certain period of time generally, ” said Bevan Maxey, an attorney. “But it may not be in your best interest to rush to that trial if you’re going to show up and you’re going to be at a disadvantage to properly prepare.”

Maxey has stood as the defense attorney for many high-profile cases. He explains the defense’s request for discovery will give them key pieces of evidence.

“His defense team will have the opportunity to look at the materials, you know to see who’s being identified as witnesses,” Maxey said. “Maybe have some ability to get some preliminary investigation done as to what those people are going to say and not say.”

It’s evidence Kohberger’s attorney will use to convince a judge there’s no need for a trial.

“It’s going to be very elaborate, and that’s why you’re seeing all these requests,” he said. “So the obligation is not just to turn over the bad things, but also to turn over those things that could be looked at as being positive on behalf of the defendant.”

On the other side, the prosecution already had enough evidence to arrest and charge Kohberger. That was outlined in the affidavit of probable cause, but they won’t stop there.

“I’m sure they’re continuing to follow up, and hope that maybe other evidence or other people come out of the woodwork to strengthen their case,” Maxey said.

Kohberger’s next appearance will be on June 26th.

