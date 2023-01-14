ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Jerk Chicken Pasta and Stuffed Pineapple Bowl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from Beachhouse 757 gave us a sneak peek at some of the menu items they are featuring all week long. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef. 757-816-7744. Cups...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
NORFOLK, VA
Times Leader

McCarthy Tire Service acquires Truck Fleet Repair

WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service Monday announced the purchase of Truck Fleet Repair, a single location in Norfolk, VA, from owner Nancy Millstein. Truck Fleet Repair has provided Greater Hampton Roads with commercial fleet maintenance and repair since 1980. All Truck Fleet Repair teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Carrie Crutsinger who will continue to manage the location on Ballentine Boulevard.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead

HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach

NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino

City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Read more: https://bit.ly/3w8zxFP. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

