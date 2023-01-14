Read full article on original website
Pharrell’s SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival Is a ‘Vibe,’ Returns to Virginia Beach
After three years, Pharrell Williams’ acclaimed SOMETHING IN THE WATER festival returns home to Virginia Beach, VA. VIP passes sold out before the artist lineup was announced, and fans on social media say they don’t care because “we’re talking about Pharrell. He’s not gonna bring no one, but the best.”
Virginia Beach woman tracks down long lost twin, plans to reunite
The past year for Asha Rodney has been anything but ordinary. It's the stuff movies are made of.
WAVY News 10
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal
Hampton increases fines for improper trash disposal. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's No. 44 jersey on Monday night. Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read...
WAVY News 10
California Pizza Kitchen leaving MacArthur Center in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. A message on the restaurant’s answering machine Monday said its lease at the mall has ended, and that fans of the chain can visit its other area location at the Virginia Beach Town Center.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Jerk Chicken Pasta and Stuffed Pineapple Bowl
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is underway! Chef Wimbo and Chef Rock from Beachhouse 757 gave us a sneak peek at some of the menu items they are featuring all week long. BeachHouse 757. 1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach. Wimbo’s Your Personal Chef. 757-816-7744. Cups...
WAVY News 10
3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk bar
Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. 3 women hurt, 2 critical, in shooting near Suffolk …. Police are still working on information about a possible suspect. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XBlDrD. Hampton University retires Rick Mahorn’s No. 44 jersey. Hampton University retired Rick Mahorn's...
WAVY News 10
Broadway star’s biggest performance saves a loved one’s life in his hometown
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Over the decades, Norfolk native Deon Ridley danced his way from Lambert’s Point and Park Place all the way to Broadway and beyond. Ridley has performed in “Damn Yankees,” “Fame,” “Cats,” “The Lion King,” and numerous other productions. In Las Vegas, he served as Celine Dion’s lead dancer, and on September 10, 2001, he was on stage with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden in New York.
McCarthy Tire Service acquires Truck Fleet Repair
WILKES-BARRE — McCarthy Tire Service Monday announced the purchase of Truck Fleet Repair, a single location in Norfolk, VA, from owner Nancy Millstein. Truck Fleet Repair has provided Greater Hampton Roads with commercial fleet maintenance and repair since 1980. All Truck Fleet Repair teammates will be staying on with McCarthy Tire, including Carrie Crutsinger who will continue to manage the location on Ballentine Boulevard.
WAVY News 10
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, 1 dead
Police respond to shooting on County St. in Hampton, …. The club is in full swing and will be competing this spring with a brand new car and remodeling an old one. In May, they will travel to the Midwest and the West Coast for two racecar competitions. Read more:...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Mayor Looking To Expand City’s Reach
NEWPORT NEWS – In his first year as mayor of Newport News, Phillip Jones has a lot on his to-do list, including settling into the position and assembling his team. At the top of the list, though, is spreading the word about his city. “I would like to improve...
Virginia Beach Woman Hit And Killed Crossing Boulevard In Florida
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a crash that happened around 6:50 pm on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard, east of South Iowa Terrace, near Homosassa Springs. Troopers
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
WAVY News 10
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight shooting in Suffolk
3 women injured, 2 in critical condition after overnight …. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the latest business to leave MacArthur Center in Norfolk. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CSrCAr. Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City …. Out in front of the house...
Embracing our Differences: Norfolk community gathers to honor MLK Jr. Day
The annual event had a theme of 'Embracing our Differences.' which certainly showed as people of all different backgrounds filled the Attucks Theater, where the event started.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 1 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. One person has died and at least 11 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino
City officials are placing big bets on the new Rivers Casino bringing big bucks and an economic boost to Portsmouth -- but some experts say, that might not necessarily be in the cards. Read more: https://bit.ly/3w8zxFP. Portsmouth businesses bet on big boost from new casino. City officials are placing big...
Police investigating double shooting on Colonial Ave and W. 27th Street in Norfolk
Both men have injuries believed to be life-threatening.
'It was literal poop': Some VB families shocked to find sewage in their yards
Some people in Virginia Beach were shocked when the Virginia Department of Health announced that a portion of the Lynnhaven River is closed to shellfish harvesting due to a sewage release.
