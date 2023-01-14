Read full article on original website
Man charged with DWI after hitting parked car in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Warren County man was charged with driving while intoxicated after hitting a parked car earlier this month in Hackettstown, police said. On Thursday, Jan. 5, at around 5:15 p.m., police responded to Municipal Lot#1, located at 115 High St, for a report of a motor vehicle crash, police said.
Pickup Driver In Horrific Head-On Ridgewood Crash With 80-Year-Old Motorist Was DWI: Police
A driver from Hawthorne was drunk when his pickup truck slammed head-on into an SUV driven by an 80-year-old Waldwick woman in Ridgewood, authorities charged. Thomas Michalski, 59, was headed south on North Monroe Street when his Chevy Silverado crossed the double-yellow line Fairmount Road and collided with a northbound Honda CRV around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Police: Woman drove drunk, crashed car into Newburgh home
A woman was arrested in Newburgh Sunday night for allegedly driving drunk and crashing her car.
2 children injured when minibus crashes on Garden State Parkway, cops say
Two children aboard a minibus were injured in a crash Friday afternoon on the Garden State Parkway in Paramus, officials said. Another vehicle changed lanes, causing the minibus driver to veer off the northbound Parkway and cross into the southbound lanes before coming to a stop in a ditch, according to State Police.
16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
Sparta Police: Newton Man Facing DWI Charges After Erratic Driving
SPARTA, NJ – A Newton man is facing drunk driving charges after being stopped on Route 15, having made an “abrupt lane change” according to Sparta Police. On January 1 around 2:20 a.m. Officer Andrew Spitzer saw Jose Valdes-Sutuj, 37, move abruptly from the left across to the right lane and onto the exit ramp, police said. Spitzer stopped Valdes-Sutuj on Sparta Junction. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected Valdes-Sutuj had been drinking, police said Valdes-Sutuj was taken into custody after performing field sobriety tests. At Sparta Police Department headquarters he was process and breath tested, police said. Valdes-Sutuj was then charged with DWI, careless driving, failure to maintain lane. He was given a court date and released to a sober adult.
Coroner called to crash on I-80 in Poconos
TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 80. Multiple vehicles were involved in the deadly wreck in the westbound lanes, about a mile past I-380/Exit 293, said county dispatchers. It happened shortly before 1 p.m., and traffic was backed up in...
Drunk driver pleads guilty in crash that killed mother of 2, officials say
A drunk driver has entered a guilty plea in a crash that killed a mother of two last year, Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said. Attila Princz, 42, of Sparta, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree death by auto and driving while intoxicated in the wreck that killed 41-year-old Sparta resident Erin Moore on January 30, 2022, prosecutors said.
Alert FedEx Driver In Glen Rock Notices He's Followed During Route
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A FedEx driver noticed the same car at his stops and alerted police in an effort to prevent "porch pirates". On January 9, the driver reported "suspicious activity" on his route through both Glen Rock and Ridgewood. According to the driver, two individuals in a grey Nissan Altima were "repeatedly in their proximity while placing packages on the doorsteps of homes on the route." Police said based upon driver alerts due to package thefts and robberies of drivers, the driver of this truck notified police. Two individuals, fitting the description provided, were "field contacted" by Glen Rock and Ridgewood police. Both were cooperative, according to police, and no probable cause for further action was developed. Anyone who lives in the area of Prospect Street who may have had a package taken during the front end of January is asked to contact the Glen Rock Police Department at (201) 652-3800.
Drugged Man Goes Wild At CVS, Runs Into Route 4 Traffic: Police
A man under the influence of some type of drug assaulted a group of people at a CVS, then ran into traffic on nearby Route 4, authorities said. River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker, who was on the call, said officers momentarily stopped westbound highway traffic while chasing the combative man down on the Hackensack side following the incident at the Kinderkamack Road pharmacy shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
16-Year-Old Boy Dead In Brookdale Park Crash
A 16-year-old boy from Glen Ridge died in a crash at Brookdale Park late Saturday, Jan. 15, authorities said. The boy was a back seat passenger in a vehicle carrying three other minors that crashed on West Circuit Drive in Bloomfield around 11:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Fatal fire under investigation in N.J. town
Authorities in Hudson County are investigating the cause of a fire in Secaucus late Sunday night that claimed the life of a man in his 70s, according to the county prosecutor’s office. The prosecutor’s office posted a brief statement on its Facebook page confirming that “the Hudson County Regional...
Police warn of phony tee-shirt scam in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Clinton Township Police Department sent out a warning Saturday regarding T-shirt selling scam. Police said that many of their Facebooks followers and supporters have received a text message, linked to a t-shirt sale. “Please be advised THIS IS A SCAM! We are...
Warren County man pleads guilty to car burglaries
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Warren County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Joseph DeRissio, 25, of Phillipsburg pled guilty to three counts of third-degree burglary on Jan. 3 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
Man, 52, dead after jump from Bayonne Bridge on Friday, authorities say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 52-year-old man who jumped off the Bayonne Bridge on Friday was pronounced dead soon after at a nearby hospital, officials said over the weekend. The man was located at around 9:40 a.m. by NYPD Harbor patrol in the water near the bridge, according to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority Police Department.
Upstairs Neighbor Killed In Hudson County Apartment Fire
A 72-year-old man died in a Secaucus fire late Sunday, Jan. 15, authorities said.John Meisenburg was found inside of a third floor unit after a fire broke out in a second floor unit at caround 11:50 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Meisenburg was taken to Hudson Regional Hospi…
Did Driver Suffer Medical Episode Before Route 17 Crash?
A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Paramus might have suffered a medical episode, responders said. Patrons and employees at a Starbucks near Century Road found him unconscious after the GMC Envoy crashed off the southbound highway near Century Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Members of...
New Jersey real estate agent charged in fatal hit-and-run
A New Jersey real estate agent is facing multiple charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car, then fleeing the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Victor Diaz-Castaneda, 26, of Paterson, was arrested and charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle...
Wawa Shootout: Police Release Details In Terrifying Mercer County Incident
Police have release some details in a shootout that occurred inside of a Mercer County Wawa store early Sunday, Jan. 15.An argument broke out between patrons at the Silvia Street store in Ewing around 3:25 a.m., at which point workers asked them to leave, police said.One person stayed inside o…
