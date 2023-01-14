Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful
T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct. Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Chris Harrison Applauds Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes for Hiring Lawyers Amid ‘GMA3’ Scandal: ‘Good on You’
Shutterstock (2) Not holding back. As a former ABC employee, Chris Harrison shared his thoughts on the scandal surrounding Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes — and offered to share his lawyer's contact info if they need it. "I have a lot of strong opinions about this. This is personal," the former Bachelor host, 51, said […]
Popculture
Amy Robach Spotted Leaving T.J. Holmes' Place as His Ex Slams Their Relationship
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
Andrew Shue Says When He 'Fell in Love' With Amy Robach—'She Was Glowing'
"I'm just completely enraptured and in love," the "Melrose Place" star said on "The Doctors" in May.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
housebeautiful.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources
Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!” ABC execs are said to be seriously considering dropping the 49-year-old married anchor after her sordid affair with also married c o-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45, was exposed in November! “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” revealed the network. “She’s brought scandal to a show the prides itself as a family program...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
TMZ.com
'The Wire' Star Al Brown Dead at 83
Al Brown -- famous from "The Wire" -- has died ... this according to his loved ones. The actor's daughter, Jenny, tells TMZ ... Al passed away Friday in Las Vegas as a result of his Alzheimer's battle. She tells us that before he got into acting in the '90s, he was a 29-year-old Air Force vet who served two tours in Vietnam ... so he served honorably.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
American Idol's CJ Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum CJ Harris, Season 13’s sixth place finisher, died on Sunday. He was 31. According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Harris was rushed to a hospital in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama after suffering a heart attack. He died shortly thereafter. Harris performed Allman Brothers Band’s “Soulshine” during his Salt Lake City-based Idol audition in 2014 (watch it here), wowing then-judges Harry Connick Jr., Jennifer Lopez and Keith Urban. “You sing because you have to sing, not because you want to sing,” Urban raved at the time. “And I mean that in the deepest way… That’s why it’s...
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Upset Major ABC Anchor
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship has caused a major stir. Their alleged affair has even caused some behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America, as Page Six reported that Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation. This report comes as Robach and Holmes have been off the air as ABC decides its next course of action.
Andrew Shue's Tribute to Wife Amy Robach Resurfaces Amid Alleged Affair
The "Melrose Place" alum seemingly deleted all photos of his spouse on social media except for one.
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay Rings in 2023 With Incredible Throwback Pic of Mom Jayne Mansfield
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay decided to post up a pretty wild throwback photo of her mom, Jayne Mansfield. It appears that Mansfield is celebrating the turn of the clock herself. As we ring out the old and bring in the new, Hargitay gives us a glimpse at her famous mother. Fans were filling up the comments section with their approval of the snap.
