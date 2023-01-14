Mark Rutledge: I should have written the book on clever church signs

As a newspaper reporter many years ago, I drove around rural East Tennessee taking pictures of church signs for a story about the often clever, inspirational or downright funny words posted by church staff. About 10 years later, someone published “The Great American Book of Church Signs.”

Now why didn’t I think of that?

The person who did think of it, Donald Seitz, spent three years driving 20,000 miles through 40 states collecting photographs of church signs, according to a story distributed by The Associated Press. I have no idea how well the book sold, but if at least five churches in every U.S. city use it as a reference, it did pretty well.

There is some evidence that it is being used that way. I’ve seen signs with the same messages highlighted in the book.

In that spirit, so the speak, I offer here some church-sign postings recently shared with me by my friend Steve Creech, who lives in Greenville, North Carolina.

Steve, whom I have mentioned in this space before, is a retired mental health professional and an accomplished jazz guitarist still working the local coffee-shop and Christmas-banquet scene in Greenville. We used to call him the human karaoke machine for the way aspiring vocalists followed him around.

Steve and his big-band friends can literally play any song. I recall a young female vocalist once taking the microphone and asking, “Do you know” such and such song? Steve said, “No, but start singing, and we’ll find you.”

Two lines in, it was as if they’d been rehearsing together all week.

A true Renaissance man, Steve also attended the same seminary as my father. Steve’s appreciation for the spiritual side of life is as strong as his sense of humor, which is on display here with this list of church signs:

The fact that there’s a “Highway to Hell” and only a “Stairway to Heaven” says a lot about anticipated traffic numbers.

God didn’t create anything without a purpose. But mosquitoes come close.

Don’t give up! Moses was once a basket case!

Adam and Eve: The first people to not read the Apple terms and conditions.

What happens in Vegas is forgiven here!

Jesus is coming. Look Busy.

Come hear our pastor. He’s not very good, but he’s quick.

God shows no favoritism. But our sign guy does. Go Cubs!

Noah was a brave man to sail in a wooden boat with two termites.

We are still open between Christmas and Easter.

Lent is coming. Get your ash in church.

Now is a good time to visit. Our pastor is on vacation.

My dad could have come up with some great lines for his churches’ signs. I don’t think he ever performed that duty. I do recall his climbing a ladder once to edit a permanent church sign.

Rarely do I see a church sign that moves me to collect and share its message. I saw one such message in front of a house of worship near my home last summer. The photograph I went back and snapped accompanies this column.

“God wants spiritual fruit, not religious nuts.”

Ain’t it the truth?