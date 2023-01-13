TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Community members are sharing their artwork around the county for others to find. That artwork being made on something as simple as rocks. Traveling Rocks have become a nation-wide trend where people paint fun pictures or share motivational quotes on rocks and hide them throughout their community. The goal of it all is to bring joy and spread kindness to others.

