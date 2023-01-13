ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

Lindberg road to close in May, changes made to project plans

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than $3.2 million will be needed to complete the Lindberg Road reconstruction project in West Lafayette. The project is set to close part of Lindberg Road in May and will be contracted to White Construction. The closure from Northwestern Avenue to Salisbury Street...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Why egg prices are on the rise

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Consumers are seeing surprisingly high egg prices at the grocery store. According to Darrin Karcher, there's a few reasons why we're seeing the price increase. “First and foremost we know we’ve had Avian Influenza, or the bird flu, this past year,” said Purdue Associate...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue holding Diversity Awareness Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is taking time this week to reflect on the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. and carry them forward. The goal is to honor his teachings and and continue to spread them to create a sense of belonging throughout the University. Purdue...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Traveling rocks bringing joy to the community

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Community members are sharing their artwork around the county for others to find. That artwork being made on something as simple as rocks. Traveling Rocks have become a nation-wide trend where people paint fun pictures or share motivational quotes on rocks and hide them throughout their community. The goal of it all is to bring joy and spread kindness to others.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue's 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir Performance

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University continues Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration into Tuesday with the annual MLK Commemoration event. The event featured performances from Purdue’s glee club as well as the Black Voices of Inspiration early on in the evening. The university’s new president, Mung...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Country music duo to headline Attica summer charity concert

This is the second charity concert the park is hosting for the military. The first 1,000 military members or veterans who register online will receive free entry. Country music duo to headline summer charity concert. Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this...
ATTICA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy