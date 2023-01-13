Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
Lindberg road to close in May, changes made to project plans
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — More than $3.2 million will be needed to complete the Lindberg Road reconstruction project in West Lafayette. The project is set to close part of Lindberg Road in May and will be contracted to White Construction. The closure from Northwestern Avenue to Salisbury Street...
WLFI.com
Gas stove controversy recent topic of Consumer Product Safety Commission
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gas stoves have been a topic of conversation recently. The head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission told Bloomberg News the agency is considering a ban on gas stoves. The agency is citing evidence saying they're a risk to human health. In addition to climate...
WLFI.com
Why egg prices are on the rise
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Consumers are seeing surprisingly high egg prices at the grocery store. According to Darrin Karcher, there's a few reasons why we're seeing the price increase. “First and foremost we know we’ve had Avian Influenza, or the bird flu, this past year,” said Purdue Associate...
WLFI.com
Purdue holding Diversity Awareness Week
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is taking time this week to reflect on the accomplishments of Martin Luther King Jr. and carry them forward. The goal is to honor his teachings and and continue to spread them to create a sense of belonging throughout the University. Purdue...
WLFI.com
Traveling rocks bringing joy to the community
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Community members are sharing their artwork around the county for others to find. That artwork being made on something as simple as rocks. Traveling Rocks have become a nation-wide trend where people paint fun pictures or share motivational quotes on rocks and hide them throughout their community. The goal of it all is to bring joy and spread kindness to others.
WLFI.com
Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
WLFI.com
Purdue's 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir Performance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University continues Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration into Tuesday with the annual MLK Commemoration event. The event featured performances from Purdue’s glee club as well as the Black Voices of Inspiration early on in the evening. The university’s new president, Mung...
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
WLFI.com
'Oh, another one': Purdue student reacts to IU student stabbing
56-year-old Billie Davis has been charged with attempted murder in the case. Police said she admitted stabbing the student, an 18-year-old woman from Carmel, in the head multiple times.
WLFI.com
Country music duo to headline Attica summer charity concert
This is the second charity concert the park is hosting for the military. The first 1,000 military members or veterans who register online will receive free entry. Country music duo to headline summer charity concert. Country music duo Big & Rich are officially headlining a charity concert in Attica this...
