Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
floridapolitics.com
‘All Florida corporations should be treated equally’: Carolina Amesty backs takeover of special Disney district
‘I believe this is the right move for my community and for Florida.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to take control of a special district governing Walt Disney World has the support of a state Representative voters there elected in November. Republican Rep. Carolina Amesty said Florida is making the...
Florida has 3 of the 10 Most Expensive Zip Codes in the South. 2 are in Tiny, Lesser-Known Islands
It's no secret that property in Florida has become more expensive in the past couple of years. According to Norada Real Estate Investments, some properties in the sunshine state appreciated by as much as 48% between 2020 and 2022.
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23
Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
Why these California restaurants are headed here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Throughout 2022, Orlando saw a flurry of California restaurants open, expand or announce their entry into the local market. Read: When will the IRS begin...
Reedy Creek board weighs Disney World expansion plans as Florida seeks state takeover: reports
While the state of Florida works on a plan to take over the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which governs the land that makes up Walt Disney World, RCID board members reportedly weighed possibilities for expanding the theme park.
hernandosun.com
DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
AOL Corp
Can You Afford a House In Florida? Here’s Why Moving South May Be Out of Reach
Florida is one of the most expensive states for housing, and Miami is the least affordable city in the country, according to a report. High demand, short supply, increased migration trends since the pandemic and exploding mortgage rates, make for a pricey combination. According to Zillow, a typical Florida home...
COVID levels drop sharply in northern PBC, but state's cases keep rising
JUPITER — The latest COVID-19 wave may be crashing, at least in northern Palm Beach County. Viral levels in Jupiter-area sewage fell more than half between Jan. 4 and Wednesday, tests show. Other places in Florida did not report consistent declining coronavirus counts in their sewage. Still, official statewide...
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida
Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
floridianpress.com
Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers
This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"
As Cuban migrants flooded Florida shores, Governor DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard to help local authorities repatriate the migrants. I interviewed three Tampa residents to get their thoughts on this escalating issue.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida
The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
iheart.com
This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Places that are open or closed in South Florida for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023
Martin Luther King Day also called MLK Day, King Day, and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Day is a federal holiday observed on the third Monday of January. Here’s what will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties on Monday, January 16, 2023, unless otherwise noted.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...
Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
Comments / 0