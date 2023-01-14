ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.8.23

Obamacare signups are surging in Florida once again. But the Florida Democratic Party has taken one too many punches to the face. With the wild House Speaker vote — and Florida’s significant involvement in the drama — now complete, House Republicans were able last week to dole out major outstanding committee assignments. And one of those decisions left Florida out of the equation in a big way.
FLORIDA STATE
Edy Zoo

In Florida, wealthier people flock to communities after hurricanes, driving up home prices

TALLAHASSEE, FL. - A new study has revealed that wealthier people flock to communities after a hurricane, driving up home prices in the aftermath of a storm. According to the study “How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida,” conducted by Resources for the Future fellow Yanjun “Penny” Liao, there is an average 5% increase in home prices in areas affected by hurricanes compared to non-affected areas. This influx of money allows those with higher incomes to buy homes despite potential damage caused by storms.
FLORIDA STATE
hernandosun.com

DeSantis executive order sends Florida Guard to the Keys

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order activating the Florida National Guard and directing other state agencies, including law enforcement, to help local government agencies respond to the influx of migrants to the Florida Keys. The order was issued in response to the Jan. 1 unlawful entry of 300...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida

Q&A of the Day – Proposed HOA Reforms in Florida. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s Entry: Dear Brian: Wanted to let...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

Casey DeSantis Announces Hefty Bonuses for New Florida Officers

This week, the state of Florida has seen massive gains among the state's law enforcement community as a result from Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R-FL) leadership. Today First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted about the progress that has added 1,000 Florida law enforcement officers since July of last year. First Lady DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Romantic Resort Getaways in Florida

The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Florida County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy

While the quality of life has been on the rise in America, it's taken a downturn in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, rampant drug use, and unintentional injuries are huge contributing factors, according to experts. Depending on where you live, other factors can malign your well-being, including health care, housing, and access to clean water and air.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: Are loud motorcycles, backfiring cars legal?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked on Monday, “Are loud motorcycles and cars that backfire legal?”. [TRENDING:...
Toni Koraza

Professors Demand DeSantis Cease Hindering Florida Education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is serious about monitoring schools in Florida. He launched an investigation into school curriculums, igniting state-wide outrage. A group of college professors in Florida asked the Court to stop DeSantis' request for information on funding for programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as critical racial theory programs in state universities.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy