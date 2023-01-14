The Don CeSar is an upscale beach resort located on seven miles of white sand beaches in St. Pete Beach. It's a favorite of both travelers and celebrities. With a luxury spa, two pools, and more than a dozen dining options, you'll never run out of ways to relax at this resort. You can enjoy a relaxing massage, a workout in the fitness center, or a day on the sand. As a Four-Diamond resort, the Don CeSar is considered a world-class hotel. It served as a convalescent hospital for military airmen during World War II. Today, the hotel's elegant guest rooms pay homage to the seaside Art Deco era. Many rooms offer private balconies with Gulf views. Select rooms include tea- and coffee-making facilities.

