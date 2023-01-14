Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
EMAAR UNVEILS STUNNING WALKWAY ‘THE VIEWING POINT’
Dubai has a stunning new location to take in some of the city’s most spectacular sights in the form of The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour. The eye-catching, 70-metre structure spans out over Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water giving unobstructed views across the Creek towards Downtown Dubai and back inland between the Address Grand twin towers.
hotelnewsme.com
CENTRAL HOTELS & RESORTS EYE OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA MARKET FOR 2023
Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, will continue to focus and be active in attracting visitors from Central Asia this year as this emerging market has played a vital role in its hotel performance for 2022. Guests from India and China topped...
hotelnewsme.com
NEWLY RENOVATED ANANTARA VELI MALDIVES RESORT REOPENS WITH A FRESH, WELLNESS-CENTRIC IDENTITY
Offering a reimagined adult-only experience set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort reopened on 1 December 2022 following nine months of extensive renovations. With revamped accommodations, including the introduction of stylish new Beach Pool Villas, a new Villa Host service for all guests, newly redesigned restaurants and a hammam added to the wellness-focused spa, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples into vacation mode.
hotelnewsme.com
ALL-NEW FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES AT THE PEARL-QATAR OFFERS LUXURY LIVING AT ITS BEST
A unique lifestyle experience awaits as the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar begins accepting reservations in anticipation of its opening this spring. “As our portfolio of Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences in the Middle East continues to grow, our second location in Doha is purposely...
hotelnewsme.com
“I’VE GOT A TEXT!” THE CHEEKY CAMEL TO HOST SPECIAL WINTER LOVE ISLAND VIEWING PARTY
Put all your eggs in one basket with a special Winter Love Island viewing party at the Cheeky Camel on Tuesday 17th January, kicking off at 7pm. Head down to the JLT venue to watch the newest group of beautiful men and women enter the South African villa, ready to entertain all winter long.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL INTRODUCES RENAY NEL AT SORSO FOR SCENES OF SOUL AND R&B
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is excited to announce Renay Nel as its new residency performer at Sorso. Renay presents a new performance showcase as a natural entertainer, whose warm sounds of Jazz and Soul are led by her powerful vocal range. Guests & patrons can expect intimate, live entertainment, exquisite mixology and luxury comforts in one of Abu Dhabi’s premium night venues.
hotelnewsme.com
A LUNAR NEW YEAR FEAST AWAITS AT NOVOTEL DUBAI AL BARSHA
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.
hotelnewsme.com
GOOD FORTUNE DISHES TO CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR
Hutong Dubai welcomes the Year of the Rabbit in style with three delicious festive Chinese New Year dishes available from the 20th of January to the 23rd of January, an exclusive cocktail available from the 12th of January to the 31st of January and remarkable entertainment happening at the New Year night of 22nd of January.
hotelnewsme.com
BEDROCK IS THE PLACE TO BE TO EAT, DRINK, PLAY AND SOCIALISE EVERY SUNDAY
A hidden gem in the centre of the Dubai Marina, Bedrock is a social club that is always on, weaving together high-tech golf, sports screens and darts games with a cool bar and social vibe. In another signature move, every Sunday, Bedrock will encourage diners to forget the pots and...
Comments / 0