Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.

2 DAYS AGO