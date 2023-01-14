Let's see if I can paint this picture has it's happened to many in the past. Your friends invite you for Indian cuisine but you're not sure what to order. All you know is that movies and tv shows have always showcases Indian-style curries has super hot, very colorful and you get an abundance of it. Well, it is colorful and you get more than enough most of the time but hot is depending on your spice order as most places you can choose if you want it less spicy or more spicy. It's a nice kick. But once you agree, what should you order?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO