Read full article on original website
Related
Group of American Airlines Pilots and Flight Attendants Seriously Injured in Horror Smash During Layover Excursion to Visit the Taj Mahal
Six American Airlines aircrew based in New York have been seriously injured in a horror smash on a six-lane expressway in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The accident happened while the group were travelling together as part of an organised tour in a small bus as part of a layover excursion to visit the world-famous Taj Mahal.
Can’t Decide What to Order at at Indian Restaurant? Get the Amazing Butter Chicken
Let's see if I can paint this picture has it's happened to many in the past. Your friends invite you for Indian cuisine but you're not sure what to order. All you know is that movies and tv shows have always showcases Indian-style curries has super hot, very colorful and you get an abundance of it. Well, it is colorful and you get more than enough most of the time but hot is depending on your spice order as most places you can choose if you want it less spicy or more spicy. It's a nice kick. But once you agree, what should you order?
Albany Herald
Celebrity Chef Tries Costco's Famous Rotisserie Chicken
One of the best parts of every visit to the warehouse mega-grocery chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report is stopping by the little food counter on your way out the door. Customers will secure a spot in line as soon as they finish checkout, leaning against their carts packed full of bulk-package groceries and listening carefully for their ticket number to be called.
lonelyplanet.com
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Why fine dining is becoming unsustainable
René Redzepi has gained worldwide acclaim for his menu of seasonal, foraged, New Nordic innovations at noma, like this plankton cake © Salvador Maniquiz / Shutterstock. Toward the beginning of the recently released horror-comedy film The Menu – about a dreamy fine-dining experience turned nightmare – chef Julian Slowik, played by Ralph Fiennes, announces to the 12 privileged diners his one directive for the four-hour meal to come.
The world's No. 1 restaurant Noma is closing. It was never going to last, chefs say.
Noma is closing its doors in 2024. Insider spoke to seven chefs about their thoughts on the news and the future of fine dining.
hotelnewsme.com
EMBRACE DUBAI’S WINTER WEATHER AND GREAT FLAVORS AT YAMANOTE’S NEWEST LOCATION IN MIRDIF HILLS!
Dubai winter is here, and if you’re like us – you want to savour every minute of it. This season, Yamanote is making it easier for you to do just that, with its’ newly opened branch in Mirdif Hills. Yamanote’s newest spot offers us many reasons to...
hotelnewsme.com
ROMANCE IS IN THE AIR AT ARMANI HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
Armani Hotel Dubai is the perfect destination for a once-in-a-lifetime holiday, a special occasion, or an indulgent treat. Watch as award-winning dining options, luxurious spa facilities and signature Armani hospitality combine to create the ultimate experiences that create lifelong memories. With picturesque outdoor terrace seating along with a range of sensational dining outlets, Armani Hotel Dubai should be your number one choice to experience unrivalled opulence and sophistication this February.
hotelnewsme.com
CENTRAL HOTELS & RESORTS EYE OPPORTUNITIES IN CENTRAL ASIA MARKET FOR 2023
Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, will continue to focus and be active in attracting visitors from Central Asia this year as this emerging market has played a vital role in its hotel performance for 2022. Guests from India and China topped...
hotelnewsme.com
ELECTRIC PAWN SHOP KICKS OFF THE YEAR WITH THE RETURN OF HABIBI FUNK, NEW MENU AND OFFERS
We heard you! Due to popular demand, award-winning Asian Mediterranean bar restaurant Electric Pawn Shop is bringing back Habibi Funk for another night of memorable mixes on January 21st. Also making its 2023 debut is an all-new menu and fantastic offers to give you even more reason to be seen at Electric Pawn Shop this year.
hotelnewsme.com
NEWLY RENOVATED ANANTARA VELI MALDIVES RESORT REOPENS WITH A FRESH, WELLNESS-CENTRIC IDENTITY
Offering a reimagined adult-only experience set amid crystalline lagoon waters, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort reopened on 1 December 2022 following nine months of extensive renovations. With revamped accommodations, including the introduction of stylish new Beach Pool Villas, a new Villa Host service for all guests, newly redesigned restaurants and a hammam added to the wellness-focused spa, the Maldivian playground is all set to cradle couples into vacation mode.
hotelnewsme.com
ALL-NEW FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES AT THE PEARL-QATAR OFFERS LUXURY LIVING AT ITS BEST
A unique lifestyle experience awaits as the all-new Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar begins accepting reservations in anticipation of its opening this spring. “As our portfolio of Four Seasons hotels, resorts and residences in the Middle East continues to grow, our second location in Doha is purposely...
hotelnewsme.com
“I’VE GOT A TEXT!” THE CHEEKY CAMEL TO HOST SPECIAL WINTER LOVE ISLAND VIEWING PARTY
Put all your eggs in one basket with a special Winter Love Island viewing party at the Cheeky Camel on Tuesday 17th January, kicking off at 7pm. Head down to the JLT venue to watch the newest group of beautiful men and women enter the South African villa, ready to entertain all winter long.
hotelnewsme.com
A LUNAR NEW YEAR FEAST AWAITS AT NOVOTEL DUBAI AL BARSHA
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with Novotel Dubai Al Barsha’s latest Lunar New Year offer. As 2022 ends and 2023 begins, Novotel Dubai Al Barsha welcomes the Chinese New Year with a delectable dinner at the hotel’s alluring all day dining outlet, 365. On the 21st of January 2023 from 7pm to 11:30pm guests can indulge in a flavourful buffet filled with Chinese delicacies to make the memorable occasion. The colourful celebration promises to be filled with tantalising drinks, delicious dishes, and an overall festive vibe to mark the key calendar date.
hotelnewsme.com
THE RITZ-CARLTON ABU DHABI, GRAND CANAL INTRODUCES RENAY NEL AT SORSO FOR SCENES OF SOUL AND R&B
The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is excited to announce Renay Nel as its new residency performer at Sorso. Renay presents a new performance showcase as a natural entertainer, whose warm sounds of Jazz and Soul are led by her powerful vocal range. Guests & patrons can expect intimate, live entertainment, exquisite mixology and luxury comforts in one of Abu Dhabi’s premium night venues.
hotelnewsme.com
GOOD FORTUNE DISHES TO CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR
Hutong Dubai welcomes the Year of the Rabbit in style with three delicious festive Chinese New Year dishes available from the 20th of January to the 23rd of January, an exclusive cocktail available from the 12th of January to the 31st of January and remarkable entertainment happening at the New Year night of 22nd of January.
Twenty-six courses, £400 bills, artichoke creme brulee … I won’t miss super-luxe restaurants
In 2007, for a book on the world’s luxury restaurant economy, I undertook what I called the high-end Super Size Me. In the 2004 documentary, Morgan Spurlock ate McDonald’s every day for a month to see how it would affect his body. The high-end version involved me eating in a Parisian Michelin three-star restaurant every day for a week. Back then, talking about this stunt felt like a boast; now, it feels like a confession.
‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’
Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”
To Dine at This New NYC Omakase Speakeasy, You Have to Decode a Cipher First
Commodore Perry’s 1853 trip aboard the USS Susquehanna to Asia has been well documented. Few know about his companion Mr. Moto, however, a gourmand and art connoisseur who traveled with him. At least that’s the story the Office of Mr. Moto is selling (its namesake is a fictional character created by the team behind the restaurant). The new omakase speakeasy in New York has dreamt up a tale that brings a deeper element of storytelling to the experience. Mr. Moto’s life will guide your journey, just as the sushi chefs behind the counter will guide your meal. But first, to enter the...
hotelnewsme.com
BEDROCK IS THE PLACE TO BE TO EAT, DRINK, PLAY AND SOCIALISE EVERY SUNDAY
A hidden gem in the centre of the Dubai Marina, Bedrock is a social club that is always on, weaving together high-tech golf, sports screens and darts games with a cool bar and social vibe. In another signature move, every Sunday, Bedrock will encourage diners to forget the pots and...
Comments / 0