abc17news.com

Bay Area mom, saved with blood donations, urges others to give

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — When Emily Peters grabs her laptop and scrolls through her life, she can’t help but smile when she finds photos of herself six years ago. “I was one of those really annoying people that really like being pregnant,” said Peters with a laugh. “I loved it, I loved being huge, and taking up tons of space, and having this sidekick with me.”
abc17news.com

Riverside Sheriff’s deputy Darnell Calhoun dies after being shot in Lake Elsinore; suspect arrested

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Deputy Darnell Calhoun of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore on Friday afternoon. According to the department, the shooting occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in the 18500 block of Hilldale Lane. Deputies were dispatched to the scene for a domestic violence call related to a child custody issue.
