“What do you think was Wilt’s greatest accomplishment?” - Phil Jackson revealed how he motivated Shaquille O'Neal

Phil Jackson had to throw Wilt Chamberlain's name in his pitch to make Shaq become the MVP

Phil Jackson, Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain © Kirby Lee, Malcolm Emmons - USA TODAY Sports

In his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Phil Jackson knew right away that he needed Shaquille O’Neal to be at his best. On the other hand, Jackson also knew that dealing with a perennial All-Star who already established himself on basketball’s biggest stage was easier said than done. So, the Zen Master came up with a brilliant plan and used Wilt Chamberlain’s legacy to push Shaq to his limits.

The Zen Master knew what Shaq could do

Jackson did know a thing or two about winning NBA championships with some of the most iconic players ever so he found a way for the Lakers to win the chip upon his arrival. He knew Shaq had to be the go-to guy and if it meant that the big fella would have to play 48 minutes on the floor, Jackson would give it a go.

However, Jackson was the type of a coach who didn’t want to just give orders. He wanted his players to set a goal for themselves, too. So, as early as the first week of his debut season with the Lakers, The Zen Master decided to tell O’Neal about how champions get it done, Wilt Chamberlain style.

“In the first week of the 1999–2000 season, I stopped [Shaq] coming off the floor during a timeout and asked him: ‘What do you think was Wilt’s greatest accomplishment?’ He quickly and confidently replied: ‘Averaging 50 points and 30 rebounds a game,’” Jackson wrote in a piece for The Players’ Tribune in 2016. “I shook my head… ’Nope, he averaged over 48 minutes a game. Do you think you could do that?’ Walking out of the timeout huddle, he looked back at me. ‘He could do it. So can I.’”

As expected, Jackson’s master plan worked and Shaq finished the season as the MVP, averaging his career-best 29.7 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

“We never spoke another word about it. It did, however, get him in great condition. By season’s end, he was the MVP,” Jackson recalled.

Phil’s magic works

Aside from squeezing everything out of O’Neal on the court, Jackson also realized right away that he had to fix Shaq’s mentality. For Phil, it was never enough that you’re the most unstoppable player in the league, you need to have focus.

Once again, The Zen Master talked Shaq into zeroing in and it worked like magic.

"He's like, 'Listen, you're doing good but no more rapping, no more videos, no more movies. I need you to concentrate.' I'm like, 'Wow! I make a lot of money doin' that why would I stop doing that?' He said, 'If you listen to me, you can get an MVP this year and we can win a championship.' [I'm like] 'Look aah, Imma give it a shot'. And it actually kind of worked," O’Neal once said.