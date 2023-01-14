Asheville – There was a time when buying secondhand clothing was looked down upon. Families would hand down clothes and shoes to younger children, and women made clothing out of linen or cotton flour sacks. However, today, resale clothing is trending big time, both online and in brick-and-mortar consignment shops. Depending on the city and location, the findings can run the gamut from jeans to designer garments. The shops that are well run and offer desirable products can be around for years and years, even through some of the hard financial times we’ve had. One of those stores is Mine & Yours Asheville Resale, which will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary on January 15th, 2023.

