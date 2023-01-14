Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
gotodestinations.com
Pizza-licious: The Best Pizza Spots in Asheville
Are you a pizza fanatic looking for the ultimate slice in Asheville? We’ve got the best pizza joint picks that will have you shouting “Mamma Mia!”. Whether you’re a traditionalist who craves a margherita or a daredevil who loves to try new and unusual toppings, we’ve got you covered if you are looking for the best pizza in Asheville!
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
uncorkedasheville.com
14 Riveting Facts About Biltmore Estate
As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions, uncover the coolest facts about Biltmore Estate sure to enhance your visit. Is Biltmore House haunted, and do you know how Biltmore Estate got its name? And, how many bathrooms are there in the mansion?. Is it true that the estate once...
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: In the Great Asheville Water Fiasco, Where Was City Manager Debra Campbell?
As the great holiday season water fiasco drains into memory, here’s a question for the ages: Where was City Manager Debra Campbell?. I imagine if you polled Asheville residents and asked them who their city manager is, far less than half would be able to come up with a name.
tribpapers.com
Mine & Yours Resale Celebrates 22nd Anniversary
Asheville – There was a time when buying secondhand clothing was looked down upon. Families would hand down clothes and shoes to younger children, and women made clothing out of linen or cotton flour sacks. However, today, resale clothing is trending big time, both online and in brick-and-mortar consignment shops. Depending on the city and location, the findings can run the gamut from jeans to designer garments. The shops that are well run and offer desirable products can be around for years and years, even through some of the hard financial times we’ve had. One of those stores is Mine & Yours Asheville Resale, which will be celebrating its 22nd anniversary on January 15th, 2023.
J Hackett- Former Felon and Founder of 6 Figure Grants, Launches Grant Suite Software to Help Minorities Gain Greater Access to Funding
Coaching has had a great deal of influence over J Hackett‘s mindset. He wonders if he had a savvy business advisor years ago, maybe he could have taken a different path in life. An easier path. A route that didn’t take a detour to prison. Since finalizing his sentence...
WLOS.com
With an internal drive to help, one area chef takes his talents to the streets
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Neil Ravenna has led cooking teams at exclusive restaurants and resorts and was even the personal chef of a wealthy family. Now, after over 40 years of running high-end kitchens, he has found his home feeding the homeless. "I have the privilege every day, of...
Mountain Xpress
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Events planned across the mountains for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Each year, Americans take time on the third Monday of every January to remember and celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. From prayer breakfasts to service projects and more, many gather to honor the teachings of the reverend Dr. King. Below are...
tribpapers.com
Local Activists Weigh in on “Buncombe Decides”
Asheville – Ben Williamson doesn’t need to be ‘the guy’ who spearheads change in the way tourism revenues are used in Buncombe County—he doesn’t have a big ego. But with his new organization, Buncombe Decides, he’s leading the way for now. He told...
tribpapers.com
UnBEARable Clash of Critter and Car
Asheville – Jennifer Pharr Davis is making headway in lobbying for wildlife crossings to help prevent what recently happened to her on Interstate 26 — a large black bear darting in front of her car and crashing into it when she drove at full speed and then hitting two other vehicles.
tribpapers.com
Reparations Are Not the Answer
Asheville – What is it about reparations that seems to create so much confusion, love, or downright hostility? It’s a topic that shuns debate because it is founded on gut feelings and emotion, with very little rational thought underpinning it. Rational thought has no home here. As Elon...
WYFF4.com
Wind, snow in mountains; cold in Upstate
A cold weekend is in store for our area, and parts of the mountains are in for a major snow event. Clearing skies, windy and cold conditions Friday night will bring lows in the 20s across the area. Lake-enhanced snow for the mountains overnight will bring 12-18 hours of snow...
Man denied bond following deadly shooting in Chesnee
A man was denied bond following a deadly shooting Sunday evening in Spartanburg County.
Asheville police charge 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve shooting
Officers with the Asheville Police Department have charged two suspects with a shooting that took place on New Year's Eve.
WYFF4.com
2 small children who died after house fire were home alone, official says
Two small children killed in a house fire were home alone when flames broke out, a fire official says. Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said on Monday the children's grandfather had taken their mother to work and returned as fire crews were battling the flames. Hamrick said a passerby...
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after body scanner at jail detects suspected narcotics
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says one person is in custody after being accused of bringing drugs into the detention center. The sheriff's office said in a press release that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, a deputy noticed a "suspicious vehicle" in the sheriff's office parking lot. While the deputy was attempting to contact the driver, officials say a passenger exited the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
