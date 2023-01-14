ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

"You've never seen another video from our practice" -Draymond Green confirms 'sucker punching' video was leaked to portray him as a villain

By Will Starjacki
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHmmh_0kEbCB3l00

Warriors marquee veteran Draymond Green confirms ‘someone’ wanting to harm his image after leaked punching video fiasco

Draymond Green

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Three months after the 'sucker punching' video from the Golden State Warriors practice session was leaked, Draymond Green has finally confirmed the conspiracies of 'someone' wanting to viciously harm his image. On October 5, 2022, the NBA world was shocked to witness Draymond flying in the air to knock out Jordan Poole in a heated altercation at the Warriors' camp. However, this time around, the former DPOY has decided to address all these speculations.

Green thinks there was a hidden purpose behind the leaked video

In an explosive interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report , Draymond Green emphasized the misery he went through in accepting how deeply his public persona has become intertwined with the villain role he was focused on portraying throughout his 11-year NBA career.

The four-time All-Star said , "This was meant to form an opinion about me, and not give another side to it. Like, not even allowing another opinion to be formed, this video was put out just like this. No audio. If we got this video, we got the whole practice, right? We got everything, right? All you see is five seconds. And so what I had to do is, number one, because once that (was) released, I'm experiencing so many emotions. Like, I'm upset. How the hell does this get released? I'm, like, going through hell because you're just at the sole discretion of public opinion."

When Rooks inquired if Green felt on the receiving end of a big-time conspiracy, the iconic face of new-age media did not hold back by responding, "100%. You've never seen another video from our practices….who was it calculated by? I don't know. I would still love to know the answer."

Why would 'someone' want to paint Draymond Green's image negatively?

As former Golden State Warriors Gilbert Arenas rightly pointed out - the Golden State Warriors could be the culprits behind this scandal as they were finding legitimate reasons to justify their choice of not handing Draymond a max contract extension. Moreover, with Jordan Poole on the receiving end of this fight, tons of fans would sympathize with him. As a result, the Warriors' move to hand over an extension ($140 Million) to the 23-year-old seems valid.

Draymond Green even went on to take the high road in the same interview by contemplating the team's objective to defend their crown. Being 8th seed in the Western Conference standings, the 32-year-old indicated this as 'not the right time' to elaborate on Jordan Poole's punching fiasco.

It seems like both Poole and Draymond are keen to work best at their ends on the court. Their latest blowout 144-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs (in front of a record 68,323 fans ) indicated just that - Jordan Poole dropped game-high 25 points, whereas Green had game-high 12 rebounds.

Comments / 18

Jking95
1d ago

Wait so they made u viciously attack your teammate using sometime of anger gas or pill they put in your Gatorade then recorded it at the right time….. AMAZING

Reply
4
Black Cavi
15h ago

The leaked video showed him being the bully that he really is. The video eliminates the good guy facade; he's a bully even to his teammates.

Reply
3
Related
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
NBA

NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk

Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

Curry, Poole lead Warriors to 127-118 win against Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points and Jordan Poole added 32 points to help the wobbling Golden State Warriors to a 127-118 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday. Golden State had lost four of five coming into the game. Draymond Green had 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. “This was a big win,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When you’re .500, every win is a big win.”
WASHINGTON, DC
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy