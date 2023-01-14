"You've never seen another video from our practice" -Draymond Green confirms 'sucker punching' video was leaked to portray him as a villain

Warriors marquee veteran Draymond Green confirms ‘someone’ wanting to harm his image after leaked punching video fiasco

Draymond Green © Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Three months after the 'sucker punching' video from the Golden State Warriors practice session was leaked, Draymond Green has finally confirmed the conspiracies of 'someone' wanting to viciously harm his image. On October 5, 2022, the NBA world was shocked to witness Draymond flying in the air to knock out Jordan Poole in a heated altercation at the Warriors' camp. However, this time around, the former DPOY has decided to address all these speculations.

Green thinks there was a hidden purpose behind the leaked video

In an explosive interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report , Draymond Green emphasized the misery he went through in accepting how deeply his public persona has become intertwined with the villain role he was focused on portraying throughout his 11-year NBA career.

The four-time All-Star said , "This was meant to form an opinion about me, and not give another side to it. Like, not even allowing another opinion to be formed, this video was put out just like this. No audio. If we got this video, we got the whole practice, right? We got everything, right? All you see is five seconds. And so what I had to do is, number one, because once that (was) released, I'm experiencing so many emotions. Like, I'm upset. How the hell does this get released? I'm, like, going through hell because you're just at the sole discretion of public opinion."

When Rooks inquired if Green felt on the receiving end of a big-time conspiracy, the iconic face of new-age media did not hold back by responding, "100%. You've never seen another video from our practices….who was it calculated by? I don't know. I would still love to know the answer."

Why would 'someone' want to paint Draymond Green's image negatively?

As former Golden State Warriors Gilbert Arenas rightly pointed out - the Golden State Warriors could be the culprits behind this scandal as they were finding legitimate reasons to justify their choice of not handing Draymond a max contract extension. Moreover, with Jordan Poole on the receiving end of this fight, tons of fans would sympathize with him. As a result, the Warriors' move to hand over an extension ($140 Million) to the 23-year-old seems valid.

Draymond Green even went on to take the high road in the same interview by contemplating the team's objective to defend their crown. Being 8th seed in the Western Conference standings, the 32-year-old indicated this as 'not the right time' to elaborate on Jordan Poole's punching fiasco.

It seems like both Poole and Draymond are keen to work best at their ends on the court. Their latest blowout 144-113 win against the San Antonio Spurs (in front of a record 68,323 fans ) indicated just that - Jordan Poole dropped game-high 25 points, whereas Green had game-high 12 rebounds.