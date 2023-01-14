Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Early Run Propels Butler County Past Lady Falcons
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team dropped its second-straight game with a 47-12 loss to visiting Butler County on Saturday. The Lady Falcons were held to single digits each quarter to slip to 2-6 overall with a trip to 8th-District rivals Hopkinsville on Monday. Butler County took control behind...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Cap Perfect Weekend at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
The Christian County boys’ basketball team will head home from Indiana with a pair of wins after topping Castle, IN 66-59 on Saturday in the Banterra Bank Warriors Showcase. The Colonels opened the weekend with a 14-point win over Evansville Central, and Saturday’s victory sees them improve to 10-8 ahead of a visit from McCracken County on Monday.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Leek Says HCA Finished Strong in OT Win
Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek had 26 points Friday night, but his biggest bucket came following steal late in overtime. Leek’s layup with 6 seconds left in OT lifted the Warriors to a 61-59 victory over Dawson Springs in the semifinals of the 2nd Region All A Classic in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs HCA in All A Regional Championship
University Heights picked up a 72-35 win over Heritage Christian in the Boys’ 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night at Caldwell County. Check out some of the action in this video.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Leek, Warriors Steal Overtime Win
With the clock ticking down in a tie game in overtime, Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek came up with a steal and a layup to lift the Warriors to a 61-59 win over Dawson Springs Friday night in Princeton. The win puts HCA into Saturday night’s championship game in...
yoursportsedge.com
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Routs Rockets to Advance to All A Classic Title Tilt
University Heights Academy took control of things early against Crittenden County Friday night in the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals. The Blazers scored the first 10 points of the contest as part of a 26-5 run to open the game. UHA went on to advance with a 68-34 victory in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)
With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Repelled by Castle at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
Despite some red-hot long-range shooting from Hopkinsville’s Bubba Leavell, the Tigers found the fortifications of Castle, IN, too much to overcome in a 78-62 defeat at the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase on Friday. Leavell hit six of eight attempts from deep on the way to a team-high 26 points,...
Calipari, Kentucky silence doubters, beat No. 5 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Negativity has dogged the Kentucky basketball program since its disappointing loss to South Carolina on Tuesday. Heading into Saturday's 63-56 win over No. 5 Tennessee, Wildcats coach John Calipari did his best to insulate his players while absorbing as many bullets as possible himself.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
z975.com
Rockin’ Rescue – Hank Williams Jr
On this first episode of Rockin’ Rescue, we meet Hank Williams Jr from Mikaela’s Mutt Motel here in Clarksville, TN. Hank is a 4-year-old pittie mix, vax’d, fixed, chipped and ready for his FURever home!
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
whvoradio.com
Student Led Events Headline Hopkinsville Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The Hopkinsville Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events will be centered around the youth of Hopkinsville and Christian County as they lead this morning’s activities. Hopkinsville Human Rights Commission Director Idalia Luna says the activities kick off with the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day March at Freedom Elementary School.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
fox17.com
Mary Kay conference in Nashville to generate millions for Music City
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- You might be seeing a lot of pink in Nashville this week. Upwards of 5,000 Mary Kay Inc. sales representatives are in Nashville until January 21 for a leadership conference. It is one of the largest events in the first quarter of the year for Nashville, and is expected to generate a lot of money for the city.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
