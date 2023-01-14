Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Early Run Propels Butler County Past Lady Falcons
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team dropped its second-straight game with a 47-12 loss to visiting Butler County on Saturday. The Lady Falcons were held to single digits each quarter to slip to 2-6 overall with a trip to 8th-District rivals Hopkinsville on Monday. Butler County took control behind...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – UHA vs HCA in All A Regional Championship
University Heights picked up a 72-35 win over Heritage Christian in the Boys’ 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night at Caldwell County. Check out some of the action in this video.
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Cap Perfect Weekend at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
The Christian County boys’ basketball team will head home from Indiana with a pair of wins after topping Castle, IN 66-59 on Saturday in the Banterra Bank Warriors Showcase. The Colonels opened the weekend with a 14-point win over Evansville Central, and Saturday’s victory sees them improve to 10-8 ahead of a visit from McCracken County on Monday.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Leek, Warriors Steal Overtime Win
With the clock ticking down in a tie game in overtime, Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek came up with a steal and a layup to lift the Warriors to a 61-59 win over Dawson Springs Friday night in Princeton. The win puts HCA into Saturday night’s championship game in...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Jamison Glass on Rebels Routing Logan County
The Todd County Central Rebels picked up a big 13th District win Friday night over Logan County. Center Jamison Glass had a big night with 23 points in helping lead the Rebels to the win. Afterwards, he spoke with YSE about the game and preparing for next weeks’s All A regional.
yoursportsedge.com
HCA Springs a Leek on Dawson to Earn Berth in All A Final
It sure looked like it was Dawson Springs’ night, but Heritage Christian Academy kept battling back. Down 21-5 at one point and still trailing by 10 points with 6 minutes left in regulation, Heritage Christian left Princeton Friday night with a 61-59 victory in overtime and a berth in the 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night.
yoursportsedge.com
Hot-Handed Tigers Just Shy of Century Mark in Bosse Rout
The Hopkinsville Tigers may be reluctant to leave the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase after evening their weekend record with a 99-59 blowout of Evansville Bosse on Saturday. Bubba Leavell and KeiMarion Smith, in particular, will be hard to get out the door of Harrison High School after the seniors combined to knock down 12 three-pointers in the win, part of 22 Tiger makes in two games.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Routs Rockets to Advance to All A Classic Title Tilt
University Heights Academy took control of things early against Crittenden County Friday night in the 2nd Region All A Classic semifinals. The Blazers scored the first 10 points of the contest as part of a 26-5 run to open the game. UHA went on to advance with a 68-34 victory in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Snag District Win Over Logan County
In racing they call it going wire-to-wire. The Todd County Central Lady Rebels scored the first basket of the game and never trailed the entire evening Friday night as they upended the Logan County Lady Cougars 60-47 in a 13th District contest in Elkton. The loss ended a five-game winning...
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
yoursportsedge.com
Hoptown Repelled by Castle at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
Despite some red-hot long-range shooting from Hopkinsville’s Bubba Leavell, the Tigers found the fortifications of Castle, IN, too much to overcome in a 78-62 defeat at the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase on Friday. Leavell hit six of eight attempts from deep on the way to a team-high 26 points,...
clarksvillenow.com
F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville: Here’s a video tour as move-in day approaches | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Construction of the F&M Bank Arena is all but complete, and it’s just about ready for move-in day. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, getting a look at the mostly finished product, which consists of three adjoining facilities: the main 6,000-seat arena, the Austin Peay State University basketball practice facility and the Ford Ice Center.
Horse and buggy overturns onto man in Christian County
A man was reportedly flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital early Sunday morning following an incident involving a horse and buggy in Southern Kentucky.
yoursportsedge.com
Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)
With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
Chick-Fil-A on Madison Street in Clarksville Reopened
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ClarksVilleNow and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
WSMV
Dove release organized to help family remember fallen son
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Nashville mother is using doves to celebrate her late son’s birthday. Dwayne Sims died in 2020 when he was hit by a car in an area where the streetlights didn’t work. Sims would have turned 22 on Saturday. His friends and family gathered...
whopam.com
Cerulean area man flown to Skyline after buggy overturns in accident
A Cerulean-area man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his horse and buggy overturned in an accident early Sunday morning on Woosley-Mt. Carmel Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says 20-year old John Stoltzfus of Cerulean was injured in the accident that happened about 1 a.m. Stoltzfus...
Family celebrates Adrianna Wix’s would-be 21st birthday
Jennifer Wix and her daughter, Adrianna, went missing in March 2004, which is one of Middle Tennessee's longest unsolved mysteries. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 14, their family celebrated what would have been Adrianna's 21st birthday.
hot96.com
Dispatch: Oil Tanker Explosion in Muhlenberg County
One person was taken to the hospital after an oil tank explosion in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. It happened this morning on Highway 853 and Teddleton Lane in Greenville. Graham Volunteer Fire Officials have the road blocked as they work on putting out the large tanker fire. Officials are asking that...
