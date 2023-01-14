ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Related
247Sports

WVU falls to 0-5 in Big 12 play with another loss to Oklahoma

West Virginia looks to end an 11-game losing streak in Big 12 road games, a six-game losing streak against Oklahoma, a four-game losing streak at the Lloyd Noble Center and a four-game losing streak to begin the conference schedule in today's noon game on ESPN2. The Sooners are 5-3 at home and 0-2 in conference home games this season. The Mountaineers last won a conference road game on Feb. 23, 2021. They're 2-8 at Oklahoma with a pair of four-game losing streaks.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Winners and Losers: Kansas State adds two key transfers

1) WILDCATS: It was a good week for Chris Klieman and Kansas State on the recruiting. But the first addition was Florida State transfer running back Treshaun Ward, and he’s seen as one of the best transfers in the entire country. And it was capped off by linebacker Daniel Green announcing that he would return to K-State for a final season.
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, Pat Tillman News

Brittney Griner and Pat Tillman received the same honor in the state of Arizona, leading to some backlash - and some praise - on social media. Earlier this year, the Arizona Republic named Griner, who returned from a Russian prison in December, its statesperson of the year. This is the same honor ...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Baylor Powers Up; Blackouts Oklahoma State

Waco, Texas-- This is the final Big 12 basketball season at the Ferrell Center before the Bears move over to their new basketball Foster Pavilion on the Brazos River. But until they move, somebody should remind President Linda Livingstone to keep paying the electricity bills. A power outage, right in...
WACO, TX

