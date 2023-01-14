Read full article on original website
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership is transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Community Spread Rate Now High for COVID-19 in Ulster County
The Ulster County Department of Health shared some important news on their social media in regard to the newest COVID-19 variant and things we need to know about its current spread. A statement from Ulster County Commissioner of Health Dr. Carol Smith was published on both the Ulster County Department...
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun
Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley
I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
Popular German Restaurant for Sale in the Hudson Valley
Lately, it seems that all my favorite restaurants are changing hands. Just about once a month or so I discover that another restaurant I have enjoyed for years is ready to have someone new take over the day-to-day. Of course, the funny part is when I think about it for...
Hudson Valley Man Commits Suicide When Police Come Knocking
The tragedy unfolded this week when police visited a Hudson Valley man suspected of causing a fatal accident. New York State Police and the Middletown Police Department visited a home where they believed Raymond Cammerino was staying. Cammerino was involved in a car accident that resulted in the death of...
Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC
A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman
A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
Update: New York State Abduction, 1 Killed By Hudson Valley Cops
An official investigation is underway after a Hudson Valley man was fatally shot by police. On Thursday, New York State Police identified the person shot by deputies in the Hudson Valley. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the Kent Police Department was called about...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
‘Cold-Blooded Murder:’ Hudson Valley Mom Murdered By NYC Man
A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City "where she should have felt safest – her home." On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother. New York...
The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY
There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
Hudson Valley Walkers Warned of Terrifying Danger in Local Towns
If you've ever wondered if it's safe to walk over metal doors on the sidewalk, a photo recently released by a local fire department will make you steer clear. A Google search of "sidewalk cellar doors" won't result in information about them. Instead, you will find a long list of law firms willing to represent you if you fall through one.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Mid-Hudson News Network
State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
