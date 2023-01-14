ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

101.5 WPDH

New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship

For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley High School Addresses Student Carrying BB Gun

Many parents think about their child's safety at school. Gun violence has increased in America. According to the KFF, firearms sadly became the leading cause of death for kids in The United States. Car accidents, injuries, cancer, and substance abuse were not far behind. They also report that the death of kids from guns has been on an upward trend since 2000.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Watched Someone Hit For $10K At Resorts World Hudson Valley

I knew having a casino essentially in my Hudson Valley backyard was going to be trouble. I love a gambling trip - locally we visit Resorts World Catskills, a short road trip lands us at Mohegan Sun or Foxwoords, I used to make an annual trip to Vegas, but since becoming a parent and a homeowner those trips have become a bit less frequent.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Hudson Valley Bagel Shop Featured on NBC

A popular bagel shop known for its amazing stuffed bagels was recently highlighted on NBC's Today Show. There are many popular bagel shops throughout the Hudson Valley area, so there is no shortage of great bagels, but one particular shop in Ulster County sets them apart from everyone else. And now they're making national TV.
WOODSTOCK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Uber Ride From Hell Ends With Arrest of Hudson Valley Woman

A Hudson Valley Uber driver's fare ended in police lights and an arrest. Police say the incident happened after a Saugerties woman ordered an Uber to pick her up on Saturday afternoon. Danita Brocius of Highland was apparently still inside the vehicle when the driver decided to stop at the Mountain View Market on Blue Mountain Road.
SAUGERTIES, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

The Bar on West & Main Opens its Doors in Pleasant Valley, NY

There's a new bar in town and it's bringing a "good vibe" to the Pleasant Valley community. You may remember back in May of 2022, we shared that 2 Pleasant Valley natives were working on opening a new bar/restaurant. Alexandra Pullman and Arianna Milanese had worked in the restaurant industry across the Hudson Valley for the last 8 years and decided to join forces to create a new spot for locals to enjoy in their hometown.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

State Police dive team exercise creates stir in Poughkeepsie (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – Members of the New York State Police Dive Team had Main Street blocked off at Waryas Park on Friday at noon, creating speculation among visitors to the waterfront. Onlookers gathered just outside of the perimeter to watch while offering their opinions on what was taking place. One...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

