ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

"N***a spent all that money on them f***ing tickets" - Lil Wayne was upset LeBron James and Dwyane Wade kept ignoring him during games

By John Jefferson Tan
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30v9GB_0kEbBVVG00

Lil Wayne didn't appreciate that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade never showed him love during games

Lil Wayne

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

Whenever rap star Lil Wayne had time, he would buy courtside tickets to root for his hometown New Orleans team. That’s what happened towards the end of 2010, shortly after he got out of jail. Lil Wayne came to a game versus the Miami Heat to have a good time. However, Weezy didn’t appreciate how then-Heat stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade acted like they didn’t care who was in the house that night.

Weezy doesn’t get any love from Bron and D-Wade

Just like many other fans would, Lil Wayne enjoyed watching the Heat vs. then-Hornets games courtside around that time. And according to a report from Baller Status in 2011, “not once during any of those games has the Heat’s stars [LeBron and Wade] come over to say hello, or even give him a dap.”

Weezy took it personally and lashed out at the two perennial NBA All-Stars. The award-winning rapper went explicit in an interview and was quoted stating the following about his experiences with James and Wade.

“Them n****s never speak to a n****,” Lil Wayne exclaimed. “They don’t chuck me the deuce or nothing. N***a spent all that money on them f***ing tickets. Come holla at me. We sit right by them little *itch-*ss n****s. At least come ask me why I’m not rooting for you.”

Lil Wayne can’t decide if he likes LeBron or not

As a native of New Orleans, it is natural that Lil Wayne is a Hornets/Pelicans fan. But over time, he also developed a Los Angeles Lakers fandom and he doesn’t mind being labeled as a bandwagon fan whenever he raves about his idol, the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant .

In 2019, Lil Wayne also rooted for James and the Lakers, declaring the King as the GOAT of today’s NBA. However, in his latest take on the matter, Weezy made another u-turn and excluded LeBron from the GOAT conversation .

I’m a real sports guy but that is a tough, tough question. These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron, [but] NO. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question, ” the rapper said.many are now confused about who Lil Wayne is really rooting for in the NBA. But one thing certain is Weezy F. Baby wants his presence to be acknowledged whenever he comes into the arena to watch the game court-side.

Many are now most definitely confused about who Lil Wayne is really rooting for in the NBA. But one thing certain is Weezy F. Baby wants his presence to be acknowledged whenever he comes into the arena to watch the game courtside.

Comments / 17

Busaman D
2d ago

Bro the on the road..they here to win a game..besides not everyone likes everyone. get over it 🤣🤣🤣🤣.u sound like Isaiah Thomas crying

Reply(1)
12
Debra Price
2d ago

you paid to see them, they ain't paid to see you! get it?

Reply(2)
21
Related
People

Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'

The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday.  In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach.  For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
buzzfeednews.com

Lamar Odom Just Admitted That He Knew Marrying Khloé Kardashian Would Give Him “Relevance” As He Reflected On Their Seriously Messy Relationship

Back in 2009, Khloé Kardashian married NBA star Lamar Odom after less than a month of dating. The two documented their relationship on Khloé’s family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, before launching a spinoff called Khloé & Lamar in 2011. However, throughout their marriage,...
NEVADA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Responds To Soulja Boy’s Gay Rapper Comments: ‘Can’t Let U Say That’

Boosie Badazz has taken Soulja Boy to task over his assertion that he is “one of the last straight rappers in the game” during a recent Instagram Live rant. On Thursday (December 29), the “Turn My Swag On” rapper seemingly fired a series of subliminal shots in NBA YoungBoy’s direction, reigniting their long-simmering beef. Although he didn’t name names, Soulja Boy went in on an unspecified rapper who paints his nails, labeling him and others like him “gay” while proclaiming to be “one of the last straight rappers in the game.”
HollywoodLife

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy