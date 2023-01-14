"N***a spent all that money on them f***ing tickets" - Lil Wayne was upset LeBron James and Dwyane Wade kept ignoring him during games

Lil Wayne didn't appreciate that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade never showed him love during games

Whenever rap star Lil Wayne had time, he would buy courtside tickets to root for his hometown New Orleans team. That’s what happened towards the end of 2010, shortly after he got out of jail. Lil Wayne came to a game versus the Miami Heat to have a good time. However, Weezy didn’t appreciate how then-Heat stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade acted like they didn’t care who was in the house that night.

Weezy doesn’t get any love from Bron and D-Wade

Just like many other fans would, Lil Wayne enjoyed watching the Heat vs. then-Hornets games courtside around that time. And according to a report from Baller Status in 2011, “not once during any of those games has the Heat’s stars [LeBron and Wade] come over to say hello, or even give him a dap.”

Weezy took it personally and lashed out at the two perennial NBA All-Stars. The award-winning rapper went explicit in an interview and was quoted stating the following about his experiences with James and Wade.

“Them n****s never speak to a n****,” Lil Wayne exclaimed. “They don’t chuck me the deuce or nothing. N***a spent all that money on them f***ing tickets. Come holla at me. We sit right by them little *itch-*ss n****s. At least come ask me why I’m not rooting for you.”

Lil Wayne can’t decide if he likes LeBron or not

As a native of New Orleans, it is natural that Lil Wayne is a Hornets/Pelicans fan. But over time, he also developed a Los Angeles Lakers fandom and he doesn’t mind being labeled as a bandwagon fan whenever he raves about his idol, the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant .

In 2019, Lil Wayne also rooted for James and the Lakers, declaring the King as the GOAT of today’s NBA. However, in his latest take on the matter, Weezy made another u-turn and excluded LeBron from the GOAT conversation .

“ I’m a real sports guy but that is a tough, tough question. These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron, [but] NO. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question, ” the rapper said.many are now confused about who Lil Wayne is really rooting for in the NBA. But one thing certain is Weezy F. Baby wants his presence to be acknowledged whenever he comes into the arena to watch the game court-side.

