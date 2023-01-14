Read full article on original website
Related
wtatennis.com
Gauff wins Melbourne opener; Kostyuk defeats Anisimova
MELBOURNE, Australia -- No.7 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Australian Open campaign with a straight-sets win over the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. The 18-year-old American advanced to the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 win. Gauff will face 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu next. Along with No.3 seed...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Australian Open order of play: Day 2 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Ons Jabeur
Novak Djokovic headlines the second day of action at the Australian Open as the nine-time tournament champion returns to Melbourne Park for his first competitive match since being deported from the country 12 months ago.Djokovic takes on the Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena in the opening round and is expected to get another warm welcome at the Rod Laver Arena, as he begins his quest for a 10th Australian Open title and record-equaling 22nd grand slam.Elsewhere, Andy Murray takes on Matteo Berrettini in a tough opening match for the former world No 1. Ons Jabeur, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Garcia...
tennisuptodate.com
Trio of Americans move through with tough first win for Tiafoe, Korda and McDonald also into second round at Australian Open
After early wins for Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff albeit with disappointment for Sofia Kenin against Victoria Azarenka, it was the ATP's turn for some of the top Americans to move through. Frances Tiafoe was the top name adorning the interesting new Nike outfit for the tournament which certainly caught...
Daniil Medvedev lashes out at Australian Open fan: ‘F–k off’
Daniil Medvedev lashed out at a presumed heckler during his opening match of the 2023 Australian Open. The Russian tennis pro opened this year’s tournament Monday with a first-round match against American Marcos Giron at Rod Laver Arena. But as Medvedev was about to finish the match, he turned around to a spectator and yelled for them to “f–k off.” The crowd audibly gasped. Medvedev, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, had won the first two sets, 6-0, 6-1. The incident came during the final game of the third set when he was up 5-2. Medvedev was hit with a code violation by...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's father doesn't believe daughter enters as favourite for Australian Open: "I would rather say that she enters the tournament as the number 1 tennis player"
The father of Iga Swiatek doesn't think his daugther is the favourite for the Australian Open but rather the top-ranked WTA player at the event. Swiatek will enter the Australian Open as the number one player in the world and many, correctly assume, that she's got a pretty good chance to win the event. She's been very tough to beat in the past couple of months but slightly easier than at the start of the year. She was already beaten by Pegula, whom many consider a dark horse candidate at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023 prize money: how much do winners of men's, women's and doubles finals win?
MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Along with offering a spot in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentive for would-be champions.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Daniil Medvedev & Stefanos Tsitsipas through on first day
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a straight-set win over American...
wtatennis.com
Collins finding a new recipe for success ahead of Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Australia -- If every tournament could be played in Australia, Danielle Collins would be first in line to sign up. The 29-year-old Floridian has always been able to count on her best tennis showing up in Australia. It's where she made her first major semifinal in 2019 and her first major final last year, where she defeated Iga Swiatek before losing to Ashleigh Barty.
Bakersfield Californian
Australian Open Results
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. Grigor Dimitrov (27), Bulgaria, def. Aslan Karatsev, Russia, 7-6 (3), 7-5, 6-2. Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Zizou Bergs, Belgium, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Women's...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: World number one Iga Swiatek opens with straight-set win
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. World number one Iga Swiatek made a winning start at the Australian Open as she beat German Jule...
atptour.com
Felix Survives Opening Test At Australian Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime didn’t have things all his own way Monday, but he stepped up when needed to reach the second round at the Australian Open for the third time. Chasing his first win of the season, the Canadian recovered from a slow start to overcome countryman Vasek Pospisil 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(3), 6-3 in three hours and 59 minutes.
atptour.com
Medvedev Makes Fast Start In Melbourne
Daniil Medvedev wasted little time in reaching the second round at the Australian Open Monday when he dismantled American Marcos Giron 6-0, 6-1, 6-2 to start his title quest in style. The World No. 8 is aiming to go one step further than his previous best showing showings at the...
Andrey Rublev beats Thiem in 1st round at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Andrey Rublev beat wild-card entry Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open. Thiem, a runner-up at the Australian Open in 2020 and the U.S. Open winner the same year, missed much of 2021 due to injuries but has recovered from outside the top 350 last year to a place just inside the top 100. He was given a wild-card entry by tournament organizers.
Yardbarker
Jessica Pegula loses only 1 games in Australian Open opener
Jessica Pegula couldn't imagine a better start to the 2023 Australian Open as she became the first player to advance. The 28-year-old American took on world no. 143 Jaqueline Cristian from Romania in the first round. The third-seeded Pegula was a big favourite, especially after beating world no. 1 Iga Swiatek only a week ago.
kalkinemedia.com
Gauff, Pegula power into second round at Australian Open
Coco Gauff raced into the second round of the Australian Open and a clash with Emma Raducanu on Monday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Katerina Siniakova in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena. Meanwhile fellow American Jessica Pegula also enjoyed an easy passage, dropping just one game. Gauff,...
BBC
Australian Open: SA's Lloyd Harris knocks out 17th seed Lorenzo Musetti
South Africa's Lloyd Harris produced an upset on the opening day of the Australian Open, knocking out the 17th seed, Italian Lorenzo Musetti, in five sets. Harris, who has fallen to 186 in the world after a six-month injury layoff, won 6-4 6-1 6-7 2-6 7-6 to book his place in the second round.
tennisuptodate.com
Andreescu delighted with 'solid' start to Australian Open, eyes up Swiatek clash: "I know I can be back in that position like I was in 2019"
Bianca Andreescu made a winning start in Melbourne beating Marie Bouzkova in straight sets and she's pleased about it while hoping for the Swiatek clash. Andreescu played a really solid match to down a tricky player who is certainly a top talent. It was a continuation of growth for Andreescu as she looks to hit her peak again on the biggest of stages. She talked about the match noting that she just wanted to keep up her intensity throughout the match:
Comments / 0