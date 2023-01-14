Read full article on original website
Southern Cal 55, No. 2 Stanford 46
STANFORD (17-2) Brink 3-14 5-6 11, Iriafen 2-4 0-0 4, Jones 3-13 2-2 8, Jump 0-5 1-2 1, Lepolo 4-6 0-0 9, Belibi 0-0 0-0 0, Prechtel 1-4 0-0 3, Betts 0-1 0-0 0, Emma-Nnopu 1-1 0-0 3, Nivar 1-1 0-0 2, Bosgana 0-1 0-0 0, Demetre 2-4 0-0 5, Harriel 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 8-10 46.
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
Monday's Scores
Virginia Prep Sports 56, NC Good Better Best, N.C. 51. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8...
Texas 68, No. 15 Iowa St. 53
TEXAS (13-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (Gonzales 1-4, Morris 1-2, Harmon 0-1, Holle 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Gaston 2, Faye 1, Gonzales 1, Jones 1, Holle 1) Turnovers: 16 (Harmon 6, Gaston 3, Gonzales 2, Muhammad 2, Morris 1, Jones 1, Mwenentanda 1) Steals: 10...
Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Cin_FG McPherson 39, 8:22. Cin_Chase 7 pass from Burrow (kick failed), 14:56. Bal_Dobbins 2 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 4:53. Cin_Burrow 1 run (Higgins pass from Burrow), 5:02. Bal_Robinson 41 pass from Huntley (Tucker kick), 2:13. Fourth Quarter. Cin_Hubbard 98 fumble return (McPherson kick), 11:55. BalCin. First downs2318. Total Net...
No. 16 Duke 65, Georgia Tech 47
DUKE (16-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.061, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-6, .667 (Day-Wilson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Corosdale 1-1, de Jesus 1-1, Balogun 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown 2, Taylor 1) Turnovers: 16 (Day-Wilson 4, Balogun 2, de Jesus 2, Heide 2, Richardson 2, Taylor 2, Brown 1, Corosdale 1) Steals: 13...
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
S. Dakota St. 82, South Dakota 64
S. DAKOTA ST. (9-9) Dentlinger 10-11 6-6 26, Mors 3-5 4-5 10, Arians 4-9 0-2 10, Mayo 6-19 4-4 19, Mims 4-14 2-2 13, Kyle 2-2 0-0 4, Te Slaa 0-1 0-0 0, Lien 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 16-19 82. SOUTH DAKOTA (8-10) Kamateros 3-12 0-0 6, Archambault 3-10...
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Alabama 63, Mississippi 58
ALABAMA (14-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 35.849, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Barker 2-2, Nye 2-5, Barber 1-5, Cobbins 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Rice 3, Nye 2, Barker 1) Turnovers: 12 (McQueen 7, Barker 3, Barber 1, Cobbins 1) Steals: 8 (Barker 2, McQueen 2, Nye 2, Barber 1, Cobbins 1)
No. 8 UCLA 87, California 70
UCLA (15-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.692, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 10-26, .385 (Jones 4-8, Osborne 3-7, Conti 2-5, Bessoir 1-3, Sontag 0-2, Rice 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Bessoir 1, Sontag 1) Turnovers: 12 (Conti 3, Rice 3, Osborne 2, Bessoir 1, Iwuala 1, Brown 1, Team 1) Steals: 6 (Jaquez 3,...
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
LEHIGH 74, LOYOLA (MD) 70
Percentages: FG .460, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Higgins 3-5, Taylor 2-5, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Alamudun 0-1, Betlow 0-1, Fenton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor 2, Knostman). Turnovers: 15 (Whitney-Sidney 4, Knostman 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair 2, Taylor 2, Alamudun, Betlow). Steals: 7 (Parolin...
OREGON 87, NO. 9 ARIZONA 68
Percentages: FG .375, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Ramey 4-8, Boswell 3-6, Kriisa 2-9, Henderson 0-1, Larsson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ballo 3, Kriisa). Turnovers: 16 (A.Tubelis 4, Larsson 4, Kriisa 3, Ballo 2, Bal, Boswell, Ramey). Steals: 10 (Ballo 3, Kriisa 3,...
WESTERN KENTUCKY 70, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59
Percentages: FG .355, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Jones 2-4, Dean 2-5, Krivokapic 1-5, Guadarrama 1-6, J.Williams 0-1, Hawkins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pinkney 2, Sanogo 2, Dean, J.Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, J.Williams 3, Dean 2, Grant, Guadarrama, Krivokapic, Sanogo). Steals: 13...
JAMES MADISON 83, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Savrasov 2-4, Finch 1-1, Archie 1-4, Moore 1-6, Ta.Strickland 0-1, K.Brown 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Brown). Turnovers: 13 (Finch 4, Ta.Strickland 3, Archie 2, Moore 2, Curry, Savrasov). Steals: 7 (Savrasov 3, Finch, K.Brown, Moore,...
Denver 119, Orlando 116
ORLANDO (116) Banchero 5-9 6-6 18, F.Wagner 7-16 3-4 19, Carter Jr. 3-10 2-2 8, Fultz 8-10 3-6 20, G.Harris 2-4 0-0 5, Bol 8-12 1-1 17, M.Wagner 2-6 4-5 8, Ross 3-6 0-0 7, Bamba 0-0 0-0 0, Anthony 1-7 5-6 7, Suggs 2-4 3-4 7. Totals 41-84 27-34 116.
Portland 140, Dallas 123
DALLAS (123) Bullock 4-9 0-0 10, Wood 8-22 6-7 23, Powell 4-6 2-2 10, Dinwiddie 7-15 12-14 28, Ntilikina 1-5 0-0 2, Bertans 4-7 0-0 11, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Hardy 8-17 6-9 25, Lawson 2-2 1-1 6, Wright IV 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 27-33 123. PORTLAND (140) Grant...
SYRACUSE 78, NOTRE DAME 73
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-37, .405 (Hammond 4-7, Wertz 4-8, Laszewski 3-5, Goodwin 3-9, Ryan 1-5, Starling 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ryan 2, Laszewski). Turnovers: 3 (Goodwin, Lubin, Wertz). Steals: 3 (Goodwin 2, Ryan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SYRACUSEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Bell346-90-00-30117. Williams112-40-00-3105.
