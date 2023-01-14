JPMorgan Chase, the biggest lender in the US, said Friday it set aside $1.4 billion in anticipation of a mild recession, even as it beat forecasts for quarterly profit on the back of a strong performance at its trading unit. Shares in JPMorgan rose 1.5% as it kicked off quarterly earnings for corporate America that are expected to fall for the first time since the third quarter of 2020. JPMorgan’s profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 was $11 billion, or $3.57 per share, compared with $10.4 billion, or $3.33 per share a year earlier. UBS analysts said in a note...

3 DAYS AGO