Ann Arbor, MI

WTOP

Loyer leads No. 3 Purdue against Michigan State after 27-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue visits the Michigan State Spartans after Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points in Purdue’s 73-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. Michigan State leads...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Michigan Daily

Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State

After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Awful Announcing

Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023

One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed

You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?

WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
ALBION, MI

