Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Michigan State basketball falls to Purdue, 64-63: Game thread recap
Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1) When: 2:30 p.m. Monday. Where: Breslin Center, East Lansing. TV: Fox. ...
WTOP
Loyer leads No. 3 Purdue against Michigan State after 27-point game
Purdue Boilermakers (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-5, 4-2 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Purdue visits the Michigan State Spartans after Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points in Purdue’s 73-55 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Spartans are 7-1 on their home court. Michigan State leads...
Michigan basketball beats Northwestern, 85-78: Game thread replay
Game 17: Michigan basketball (9-7, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (12-4, 3-2) When: 12 p.m. Sunday. Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. ...
Michigan Daily
Strong 3-point performance pushes Michigan past Michigan State
After a dominant win over Michigan State, Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico was asked to comment on her team’s 9-for-20 performance from three-point range. Safe to say, she was pleased. “That’s a pretty good night,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico responded. “I’ll take that any night.”...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023
Michigan seems to be getting a lot of good news when it comes to its 2023 roster.
Michigan hockey learns its lesson, responds in big way vs. Ohio State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan sophomore forward Mackie Samoskevich didn’t sleep much Friday night. The sixth-ranked Wolverines were welcomed back from winter break with a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of rival Ohio State. After routinely getting beat to lose pucks, losing one-on-one battles and making uncharacteristic mistakes in...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
FOX Sports
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future in college football | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed head coach Jim Harbaugh’s future at the University of Michigan. Joel elaborated on how he thinks that Harbaugh is trying to improve the program. With the young talent on the team and all the players such as Blake Corum coming back, why is Harbaugh entertaining the idea of leaving? Joel discussed the crossroads he believes Harbaugh is at: his desire to evolve Michigan’s program further along in the sport.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Harbor, Jadyn Davis, Junior visits
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich break down...
mgoblue
Michigan Women Dominate at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan women's track and field team won eight field events and commanded the track events, winning seven, as it hosted the Michigan Invitational on Saturday (Jan. 14) at the U-M Indoor Track Building. Aasia Laurencin won the 60-meter hurdles in a time of...
Nation’s No. 5 LB Aaron Chiles slated to attend Michigan’s Junior Day
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Only (MD.) Our Lady Good Counsel 2024 four-star linebacker Aaron Chiles will be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on January 28th for the second Junior Day slated this month. This will mark his first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the elite...
Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023
One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season. Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023. A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more Read more... The post Jack Morris not returning to Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit in 2023 appeared first on Awful Announcing.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ashlee Baracy: Why I decided to come home to WDIV, how life has changed
You can take the girl out of Michigan, but I guess it’s true that you can’t always take Michigan out of the girl. When I signed off the morning show seven years ago at Local 4, I knew in my heart that it wasn’t a “goodbye,” but truly a “see you later.” I was born and raised in Metro Detroit, so coming home was always my dream.
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
Comments / 0