WTOP
William & Mary hosts Bolon and No. 22 Charleston (SC)
William & Mary Tribe (8-10, 3-2 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (18-1, 6-0 CAA) BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Charleston (SC) plays the William & Mary Tribe after Dalton Bolon scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-60 win against the Elon Phoenix. The Cougars are 12-0 in home games. Charleston...
Local LB Bodie Kahoun lands offer from Virginia Tech, sets back-to-back visits
Roanoke (VA) Patrick Henry Class of 2024 dual-sport standout Bodie Kahoun has already given an early verbal commitment to Ohio State to play lacrosse, but that didn’t stop Virginia Tech from extending a scholarship offer on the football field. Despite his commitment to Ohio State, Kahoun is “very excited”...
thecarrollnews.com
Easter’s 70-foot buzzer beater highlights Carroll win
Carroll County’s Alyssa Ervin cuts through a pair of Alleghany defenders en route to the basket for two of her game-high 21 points Friday in the Cavaliers’ 64-21 win. Carroll County’s Jaelyn Hagee tries to corral one of her game-high seven steals on Friday against Alleghany. Hagee also scored 10 points.
WSLS
Blacksburg couple attacked by fox, woman recalls the incident
BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg woman said she, her husband, and their two dogs were attacked by a fox last week when they were on an evening stroll. Hannah Benz said she was taking a walk on Lee Street in Blacksburg Friday evening when a fox came out from behind an electrical box and grabbed onto her ankle.
Mercer County dispatch confirm Princeton Shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Dispatch confirmed a shooting on Sunday, January, 15, 2023, on South Avenue in Princeton. There is no update on whether there were any injuries or death as dispatch could only confirm the shooting, and emergency agencies responded. Stick with 59News as we continue to gather more information.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
cardinalnews.org
Martinsville church will host exhibit on Martin Luther King Jr.
For the next month, Martinsville will host an exhibit organizers hope will bridge the gap between residents and the past by way of a legendary civil rights icon. Beginning Sunday and running through Feb. 15, the Rev. Tyler C. Millner will make his collection, detailing the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., available for public viewing at Millner’s Martinsville church, Morning Star Holy Church.
WDBJ7.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events held in Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is meant to be a celebration of Dr. King’s life and legacy. In Lexington, the 7th Annual CARE Rockbridge MLK Community Parade kicks off at United Methodist Church on Randolph Street at 10:30 Monday morning. CARE stands for Community Anti-Racism...
WVNT-TV
Heavy snow showers at times tonight, cold start to weekend
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 7 AM: Raleigh, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming and Tazewell counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH 1 PM: Fayette, Nicholas, northwest Greenbrier, and northwest Pocahontas counties. Tonight features lake effect snow showers, which could briefly be heavy at times. These snow showers could cause some brief visibility problems in...
WSLS
True or False: Does thunder in winter mean snow is soon to follow?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been fun for me to hear about or learn some of the weather wives’ tales that have been passed down from generation to generation. One of the big ones I often hear is the one regarding thunderstorms in winter. Depending on who I...
WDBJ7.com
One killed, another hospitalized in Brandon Ave crash
UPDATE 10:30 a.m.: Roanoke Police say a wrong-way crash is likely what killed one man Monday morning and sent another man to a hospital. According to an update from RPD, the preliminary investigation shows one driver was heading east on Brandon Avenue SW around 6:00 a.m. when the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle headed west. Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
WSET
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Brandon Ave. SW in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A road in Roanoke was closed on Monday morning due to an accident that left one man dead, Roanoke Police said. RPD shared on Twitter that the 4000 block of Brandon Avenue SW closed due to a "major motor vehicle crash." Preliminary investigation revealed that...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash closes 460, four juveniles injured
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed 460 in both directions and is causing delays Monday afternoon. The situation is near Fork Rd; North Fork Rd; Old; Roanoke Rd; Tango Ln; Rt. 9815N/S (Montgomery County); Rt. 603E/W (Montgomery County), US-11N; INTERSECTION (IN MEDIAN), according to VDOT. The Montgomery...
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
WSLS
Beyond The Forecast - Longer days but colder weather?
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. The winter so far, as you may have guessed, is a little out of the ordinary. At this point in the year, afternoon temperatures tend to be in the upper 40s, and through the first half of January, the average high was 57 degrees.
Alleghany County Officer Involved Shooting On 6-9-22
Alleghany, Va. – At the request of the Alleghany Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday (June 9, 2022). Once the state police completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for final review and adjudication. The incident began at approximately 11:30 p.m. when a deputy with the Alleghany Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on the eastbound side of Interstate 64, at the 20-mile marker, for a speeding violation. During the traffic stop, a drug K-9 was requested. When the K-9...
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a male was found in the New River Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke to...
