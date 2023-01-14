Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
WTOP
George Washington University professor accused of discrimination, anti-semitism
A professor at George Washington University in D.C. is being accused of discrimination and anti-semitism, and the university has announced that they are investigating the claims. The complaint filed on behalf of Jewish and Israeli students by StandWithUs, an education organization that supports Israel, said a professor who taught a...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
WTOP
2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting
D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
WTOP
March through Falls Church honors MLK Jr. and the city’s Black history
Hundreds marched through Falls Church, Virginia, on Monday morning to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and the city’s own part in civil rights history. “I believe that putting feet on the ground is the way to honor Martin Luther King,” Edwin Bancroft Henderson II, founder of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, told WTOP.
WTOP
1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill
A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning. In a news release, the Montgomery County Police Department said officers responded to the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill around 7:20 a.m. Sunday for a crash between two vehicles.
WTOP
Md. teacher ‘inadvertently’ sends explicit photos in email to students
An Upper Marlboro, Maryland, teacher won’t face criminal charges after sending a lewd email to students. On Friday, administrators at Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School sent an email to students’ families acknowledging that an employee sent sexually explicit images in an email to the entire student body.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WTOP
Charles Co. sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday afternoon. According to its initial investigation, Rajon Lateef Jackson III, of Waldorf, was walking home through Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot. The sheriff’s office...
WTOP
Marine foundation receives $65 million gift
The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has announced the largest gift in its 60-year history, $65 million from Fred Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and chairman of the shipping giant FedEx. The foundation said the gift will aid its mission of honoring Marines by providing scholarships for their children...
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport
A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
WTOP
DC community calls for transparency, remembers 13-year-old shot by city employee
With a cold wind blowing, family, friends and neighbors of Karon Blake memorialized the 13-year-old who was shot to death last weekend by a homeowner in D.C.’s Brookland neighborhood. In an emotional display, Blake’s little sister dissolved into tears while speaking. His friend Marco stepped to the microphone, addressing...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police looking for suspect who stole car with 5-year-old inside
It must have been a very scary ride for a 5-year-old girl, and it set Fairfax County, Virginia, police on edge for nearly an hour, when a car was stolen Sunday night with the child in the back seat. Fairfax County police said the driver, the girl’s stepfather, left the...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. considers resident exemptions from ‘cut-through’ traffic mitigation
Fairfax County, Virginia, is considering updating its cut-through traffic mitigation program so residents can drive into their own neighborhoods during rush hour. The county program was originally created to try to stop drivers from clogging up residential streets during morning and evening commute times. There are three neighborhoods where the...
