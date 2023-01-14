ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WTOP

2 injured in Northwest DC rideshare shooting

D.C. police said two women were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Morton Street in Northwest just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday. The department said they initially found evidence of a...
WTOP

March through Falls Church honors MLK Jr. and the city’s Black history

Hundreds marched through Falls Church, Virginia, on Monday morning to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and the city’s own part in civil rights history. “I believe that putting feet on the ground is the way to honor Martin Luther King,” Edwin Bancroft Henderson II, founder of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, told WTOP.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Aspen Hill

A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday morning. In a news release, the Montgomery County Police Department said officers responded to the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Aspen Hill around 7:20 a.m. Sunday for a crash between two vehicles.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Charles Co. sheriff’s office investigating deadly shooting of 17-year-old

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation into the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in Waldorf, Maryland, Friday afternoon. According to its initial investigation, Rajon Lateef Jackson III, of Waldorf, was walking home through Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot. The sheriff’s office...
WALDORF, MD
WTOP

Marine foundation receives $65 million gift

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation has announced the largest gift in its 60-year history, $65 million from Fred Smith, a Marine Corps veteran and founder and chairman of the shipping giant FedEx. The foundation said the gift will aid its mission of honoring Marines by providing scholarships for their children...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. man cited for carrying loaded gun at Dulles Airport

A man from Loudoun County, Virginia, was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents before bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight Thursday at Dulles International Airport. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police who confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The 9mm gun...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

