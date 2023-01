This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A former member of the Maryland House of Delegates pleaded guilty in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Friday to one count of misconduct in office, with the understanding that if he completes certain conditions by a June 21 sentencing date, he would not be convicted of wrongdoing in a state corruption case.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO