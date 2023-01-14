Read full article on original website
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
‘Emotional eating’ is bad for your heart — and it’s not the calories: study
Comfort food might not be as healing as it seems. If you’re feeling down, stressed or heartbroken, it’s all too tempting to go for food that makes you feel happier — but it could also be bad for your health in the long run. A new study published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology found that emotional eating — eating in response to sadness or stress rather than hunger — was associated with heart health issues. Over the course of 13 years, researchers from the University Hospital of Nancy in France studied 1,109 participants who were tested on whether they were emotional...
Best muscle stimulator
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Muscle stimulators are not magic tools that help promote muscle growth and strength. They’re medical devices buyers use for pain management and rehabilitation. The best is the TechCare Massager TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator, which offers two dozen massage modes.
Best garlic supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The health benefits of garlic have been widely known for centuries, dating back to the Egyptians and Romans who utilized the medicinal properties of garlic. Garlic is known to have many health benefits, but the downside has always been its...
MedicalXpress
What exercise 'snack' is best for your health?
Millions of adults spend too much time at a desk or in front of a screen, and experts have long advised them to sit less, move more. But if lower blood pressure, lower blood sugar and a mood boost are the goals, what's the bare minimum of movement that will get the job done?
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
CNET
Is This a Heart Attack? Here's What to Do and How to Know
Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, so knowing what to do when one occurs is essential. Heart disease is responsible for one in four deaths in the US -- making it the leading cause of death nationwide. It can be tricky to even know whether what you or your loved one is experiencing qualifies as a heart attack. But if it is, there are steps you can take to improve the chances of survival and potentially save a life.
msn.com
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
5 things a cardiologist would never do because they put your heart health at risk
About 20% of adults who died in 2020 from coronary artery disease, the most common form of heart disease in the US, were adults aged 65 and under.
scitechdaily.com
New Research Finds That the Time of Day You Exercise Could Impact Your Heart Health
Heart disease and stroke risk are lowest in those who engage in morning physical activity. A new study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology has found that morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke. The study, which included over 85,000 individuals, found that this association held true regardless of the total daily activity level.
A woman with yellow eyes and abdominal pain was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer
Yellowing of the eyes and skin is a sign of advanced stomach cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
A crease of the earlobe may be linked to heart disease
The earlobe crease of an angina patientPhoto byMed Chaos; CC-BY-SA-3.0 This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice. Please see your doctor.
studyfinds.org
Just 2 coffees a day can double risk of heart death for people with very high blood pressure
DALLAS — Two coffees may be too much for people with extremely high blood pressure, a new study warns. Researchers with the American Heart Association have found that consuming two cups of coffee daily doubles the risk of heart death among people dealing with severe hypertension. Researchers studied 18,600...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains why reflux disease isn't 'just' heartburn
Gastroesophageal reflux disease is one of the most common digestive disorders in the world. It happens when acid comes up from the stomach into the esophagus: The stomach can resist acid but the esophagus is less acid-resistant. James East, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London, says reflux disease may be common, but there can be severe complications if it is ongoing and left untreated.
boldsky.com
Is There A Normal Blood Sugar Level, According To Age?
Blood sugar level, blood sugar concentration, or blood glucose level can also be referred to as a measure of blood sugar, or blood sugar concentration. In addition to type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and gestational diabetes, people with hyperglycaemia can also suffer from type 2 diabetes. Blood Sugar Levels:...
Best acupuncture pen
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Although many people love the idea of acupuncture, others are afraid of having hundreds of needles inserted into their skin. But acupuncture pens offer the same benefits as traditional acupuncture without the need to puncture your skin. The best is the easy-to-use Tendlite Red Light Therapy Device, a laser acupuncture pen.
verywellmind.com
Can Sleep Apnea Be Cured?
Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder that can cause you to stop breathing for 10 to 30 seconds while sleeping. This can occur up to 400 times per night. This condition is typically characterized by loud snoring or choking, or gasping sounds in your sleep, which can cause you to wake up multiple times in the night and feel tired during the day.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals obesity-related trigger that can lead to diabetes
People who are overweight or obese have a significantly increased risk of developing diabetes, but exactly how that happens is not well understood. A new study at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis may help explain how excess weight can contribute to diabetes and may provide researchers with a target to help prevent or delay diabetes in some of those at risk. The findings suggest that many people with elevated levels of insulin—an early marker of diabetes risk—also have defects in an enzyme important to the processing of a key fatty acid from the diet.
Science News
HDL ‘good’ cholesterol isn’t always good for heart health
“Good” and “bad” cholesterol: These well-known characters have long starred in the saga of heart health. But in a major plot twist, “good” cholesterol, it turns out, is not always so good. In the last dozen years or so, research on the particles that carry...
