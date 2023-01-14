ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Rangers, in tight division race, take on Canadiens

So far, 2023 has been good to the New York Rangers. But the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle. On Sunday, the host Rangers will aim to extend their point streak to eight games while trying to hand the Canadiens an eighth consecutive road defeat. Though the Rangers went 8-3-2 in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Bruins’ 4-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

It was a matchup that was very much anticipated and the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were up to an Original Six matchup between the top two teams in the Atlantic Division that did not disappoint. In a back-and-forth 60-minute war, the Bruins were able to outlast the high-flying Maple Leafs to come away with a 4-3 win at the TD Garden to even the series 1-1.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Jets take on the Canadiens on 3-game win streak

Winnipeg Jets (29-14-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-23-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has a 9-11-0 record at home and an 18-23-3 record overall. The...
NHL

Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (13-23-5) at WILD (23-14-4) 8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSNX, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW. Injured: Liam O'Brien (upper body), Matias Maccelli (lower body) Marcus Foligno -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Jordan Greenway. Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar - Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba.
ARIZONA STATE
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Red Wings

COLORADO AVALANCHE (21-17-3) vs. DETROIT RED WINGS (18-16-7) 1 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche are set to take on the Detroit Red Wings for the first of two matchups this season. Puck drop is set for 1 p.m. MT inside of Ball Arena. The second and final matchup will take place on March 18 at 11 a.m. MT at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More

The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Game Highlights 44.0: Edmonton Oilers beat San Jose Sharks 7-1

The Sharks had an opportunity shortly after to get back into the game with a power play of their own but it was Nugent-Hopkins who made the score 4-0 with a short-handed goal. This featured great work from Mattias Janmark to not only get the puck out of Edmonton’s zone and push out for a breakaway but to stay with the puck after the original save by Kahkonen…
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Defenseman Offers Insider’s View of Being an NHL Blueliner

When healthy, the New Jersey Devils’ blue line is composed of seasoned professionals with each one having over 200 games of experience. As fans know, injuries occur throughout the 82-game schedule, and from time to time young players will need to step into the lineup. The Devils were overall healthy for the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, but in December, the club lost Ryan Graves for a few games and has been without John Marino since Dec. 21.
markerzone.com

CANUCKS ORGANIZATION PROVIDES UPDATE ON JACK RATHBONE AFTER BEING STRETCHERED OFF SATURDAY NIGHT

A scary scene developed on Saturday night during AHL competition between the Abbotsford Canucks and the San Jose Barracuda. Abbotsford goaltender Arturs Silovs mishandled the puck, which forced defenseman Jack Rathbone to scramble for it. That's when Barracuda forward Adam Raska jumped on the loose puck but delivered an awkward check on Rathbone, which left him immobilized.

