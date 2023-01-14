ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Canucks rally, edge Hurricanes in shootout

Elias Pettersson converted on the last attempt of a shootout to allow the Vancouver Canucks to salvage the last game of a road trip with a 4-3 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Raleigh, N.C. The Canucks rallied from a two-goal hole. A goal by ex-Carolina defenseman Ethan...
RALEIGH, NC
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Ugly Games, Tarasenko, Home Record, & More

The St. Louis Blues didn’t take advantage of playing on home ice last week. They have struggled after a decent start and now have a disappointing 21-20-3 record. They’ve scored 57 goals and allowed 72 at home this season for a minus-15 goal differential. They have scored 22 more goals on the road in four more games, and their save percentage (SV%) at home is .881 as opposed to .895 on the road. The Blues’ penalty kill isn’t great, but at least, it’s better at home (73.8 percent). Last season, the team had a 26-10-5 record on home ice, as well as a plus-41 goal differential and an SV% of .912.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KING 5

Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win. Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Peter DeBoer returns to Sin City as Stars meet Golden Knights

Peter DeBoer will coach his first game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas since his firing by Vegas last May when the Dallas Stars play a Monday afternoon matinee against the Golden Knights. DeBoer compiled a 98-50-12 mark in two-plus seasons at Vegas, coaching the Golden Knights to conference finals...
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Hurricanes reassign goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov

With all three goaltenders healthy, the Carolina Hurricanes had to make a decision. Since Pyotr Kochetkov is still waiver-exempt, he’s the one on the way out. The young netminder has been reassigned to the minor leagues, despite his strong performance so far this year. This certainly won’t make many...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Blues Scouts at Red Wings Game Points to Potential Trade

With the NHL season progressing beyond the halfway point of the season, NHL teams are beginning to take inventory of not only their own teams’ strengths and weaknesses but other teams as well. The NHL’s March 3 trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the time that teams and general managers have to gather information regarding players who could be available for a trade is getting shorter by the day. Per a source, the St. Louis Blues had not only two notable scouts in attendance for the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets game on Saturday, Jan. 14 but their Vice President of Hockey Operations, Peter Chiarelli as well.
DETROIT, MI

