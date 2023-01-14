Read full article on original website
Sue
2d ago
Judge Caprio made being in the court room a relaxing experience. he's kind, considerate, and loved hearing him help others with money from the Filomena Fund. ♥️
Teresa Sandy Filippi Deignan
2d ago
t he is the epitome of what every judge should be...it's all been said in this article about him ..what more could I say .. your the best 👌💓
CrispyWalrus
2d ago
Judge Caprio is a legend! I grew up in Rhode Island and stood before him at least once. Over 20 years ago I relocated to Attleboro and I've enjoyed watching him on the television. I will miss him but I am happy for him! Best wishes in your retirement judge!
Fire Rips Through Building Under Construction in DouglasQuiet Corner AlertsDouglas, MA
Former HBO Contestant is Now Grooming Dogs on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
iheart.com
Providence Mayor Announces Plan For New Police Chief
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley has set in motion the search for the city’s 38th police chief. Smiley says the next chief will set in motion a community policing stratagey. The job description is now on line. Under the system in place, the Mayor, Colonel Hugh Clements will review candidates for qualifications.
Check Out the Most Viral Moments from Rhode Island Judge Frank Caprio
After forty years on the bench, Providence, Rhode Island’s longtime Municipal Court Chief Judge Frank Caprio is stepping down. For 38 years, Caprio has held the honor of Chief Judge and has won over the hearts of the nation thanks to the popular television series Caught in Providence which has been taped in his courtroom for over twenty years.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island on Monday is honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In Central Falls and Pawtucket, residents are invited to volunteer to help clean the soon to be Pawtucket-Central Falls train station. All volunteers will meet at the America’s Food Basket at 11 a.m. in Pawtucket.
GoLocalProv
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
nrinow.news
Former state senator, North Smithfield councilor & Citizen of the Year dies at age 85
A five-term state senator and former president of the North Smithfield Town Council, who was once named Citizen of the Year in town, has died at the age of 85. James Gorman Hagan, of Little Compton died on Friday, Jan. 13 at the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. The son...
GoLocalProv
The Providence City Hall is Tired - Dr. Ed Iannuccilli
Research can transport you to many places, and recently it took me to Providence’s City Hall. I have been investigating local opera companies organized and managed by Italian immigrants in Providence in the early 20th century. Diane’s grandfather sang in the one located in Eagle Park in the early 1900s. Unfortunately, save for word of mouth and a single picture that Diane has of her grandfather as Pagliacci, I have little else.
Rhode Island’s Illegal Wolf-Dog Finds New Forever Home
Just after the new year, the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rhode Island put out the call for potential new homes for an illegal dog breed they had in their care. A massive pup named Zeus, with what is believed to be 1/3 wolf in him, was brought to their shelter and needed a forever home.
GoLocalProv
Suspended Seekonk Police Chief Isabella Donated $1,600 to Smiley’s Campaign and Met with Him
Embattled Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella donated to Providence Mayor Brett Smiley's campaign and talked with him on multiple occasions, GoLocal has learned. Isabella was suspended by Seekonk officials after a GoLocal story in late December regarding his effort to secure the Providence Police Chief’s position and that he had pleaded to a crime as a Providence Police officer.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Caprio Is Out, Judge’s Exit Forced By Questions and Critics
With investigations and questions swirling, Judge Frank Caprio announced on Friday that he is stepping down. This comes just days after the city council formally began to ask questions about Caprio's television show. “The City of Providence welcomed my immigrant father 120 years ago and provided the opportunity to him...
Massachusetts mom disappearance: Who is Ana Walshe's husband Brian?
Massachusetts man Brian Walshe is under arrest for misleading investigators in pursuit of the case of his own missing wife Ana Walshe.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag-queen storytime
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protestors on Saturday. According to police, over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group gathered outside the library to protest the event. The protestors dressed in black masks and khaki pants...
ABC6.com
Violence in Providence results in 2 shootings, 2 stabbings
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they responded to two shootings and two stabbings over the weekend. Around midnight Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing near Elmwood and Parkis avenues. The victim, a man in his 20s, told police that he was in an argument...
ABC6.com
Records indicate Seekonk police chief expressed interest in Providence chief job
SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — New details have emerged surrounding the town of Seekonk’s decision to rescind the appointment of their current police chief, Dean Isabella. Through a public records request, ABC 6 News has obtained an email that Isabella sent from his town email account to his personal email account that contained a cover letter expressing his interest in the open Providence police chief position.
GoLocalProv
VIDEO: GoLocal Is Moving on Up
GoLocal, Rhode Island’s largest locally owned news organization, is moving on up. The company will be expanding its Providence headquarters and launching a series of new studios on the first level of the Turks Head building — one of the city's most historically significant landmarks. “When we launched...
Brian Walshe hung a sheet of notes praising him in his home
A wrinkled sheet of white paper covered in at least a dozen hand-written notes heaping praise on Brian Walshe — including from at least one participant in a life-coaching group he attended — hung on the wall of his family’s home in Cohasset, Mass, The Post can reveal. “Brian — You are worthy. You are worth the life you live,” reads one of the scribbled messages to the 47-year-old Massachusetts dad, who has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of his wife, Ana. “Brian — I just love you,” another treacly line reads. “You are what a man, friend, father...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: School Building Committee, EGHPS
If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – A federal holiday honoring the slain Civil Rights leader MLK Jr.; no school. Learn more about MLK Jr. HERE. Tuesday, Jan. 17. School Building Committee meeting – The...
Boston man pleaded guilty to stealing identities for PUA benefits
A Boston man was sentenced for using others’ identities to obtain around $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits.
ABC6.com
Federal Hill House prepares 20K meals on MLK Day of Service
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — On the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, the Federal Hill House invited volunteers to help prepare meals for the community. About 120 AmeriCorps and community volunteers assembled a total of 20,000 meals by the end of the day. The meals are meant...
rinewstoday.com
New Urgent Care center opens TODAY in Johnston
Johnston, Rhode Island will be the site of the 4th Lifespan Urgent Care when they open for patients on Monday, January 16th at 8am. Located at 11 Commerce Way, Unit #5, in the plaza with Stop & Shop, the urgent care will provide the people who live and work in Johnston and the greater Providence County area with access to quick and convenient high-quality medical care for common medical conditions, and minor illnesses and injuries.
