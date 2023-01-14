Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Says Critical COVID Cases Have Peaked as Holiday Travel Surges
BEIJING (Reuters) - The number of COVID patients needing critical care in China's hospitals has peaked, health authorities said on Thursday, as millions travelled across the country for long-awaited reunions with families, raising fears of fresh outbreaks. There has been widespread scepticism over China's official COVID data since it abruptly...
Hong Kong to Scrap Isolation Rule for New COVID-19 Cases
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 starting Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the semi-autonomous Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last three years, Hong...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
Gold Prices Seen Rising Towards Record Highs as Rate Rises Near End
LONDON (Reuters) - Gold prices are expected to rise towards record highs above $2,000 an ounce this year, albeit with a little turbulence, as the United States slows the pace of rate hikes and eventually stops increasing them, according to industry analysts. Spot prices of the precious metal have shot...
Russia's Wagner Boss Heralds Bakhmut Area Advances, Warns Victory Still Distant
(Reuters) - The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Thursday that his forces had taken the village of Klishchiivka, on the edge of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, but said that Ukrainian forces could not be forced from Bakhmut swiftly. In a transcript of an...
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
Sacked GM Workers in India Sue Company, CEO Barra for Unpaid Compensation
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A union in India has sued General Motors' local unit and its global CEO for failing to pay court-ordered compensation to sacked factory workers, deepening the U.S. automaker's struggles to exit the country years after it shuttered local operations. GM stopped selling cars in India in 2017...
Deeper Ties on Yellen's Mind as U.S Begins Year of African Engagement
DAKAR (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will kick off a year of visits by top U.S. officials to Africa on Friday with a firm pledge of partnership and investment, eyeing the massive economic opportunities created by Africa's demographic boom. In a speech to be delivered in Dakar on...
Fed's Harker Says He Is Ready to Downshift to 25-Basis-Point Rate Hikes
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting...
DAVOS 2023: Spain Says 'Very Close to Deal' With Britain on Gibraltar
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Spain's foreign minister said on Tuesday that Madrid and London were closing in on a deal to find a definitive solution settling the post-Brexit status of Gibraltar. The status of Gibraltar and how to police the border with Spain has been a point of contention since...
Davos 2023: Moderna CEO Says He Wants to Have MRNA Factory on Every Continent
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities. "We're talking to a couple more countries because I would really like on every...
Hedge Funds That Punted Early on China Recovery Reaped the Rewards
Hong Kong (Reuters) - Hedge funds that bet on a swift shift in the country's zero-COVID and regulatory policies in late 2022 while the stock market was tumbling and political uncertainty was intense were rewarded handsomely, according to sources and fund documents. The MSCI China index plunged by 17% in...
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia Changing No-Strings Aid, Minister Says
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally. The kingdom, the world's top oil exporter and an Arab powerhouse, was encouraging countries in the region to enact...
Japan to Roll Out Plans to Back Ukraine at 'Appropriate Time', U.S. Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japan is engaged deeply on issues in Ukraine and is expected to roll out plans at the "appropriate time" to support Kyiv against Russia's invasion, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Kishida has a game plan and is already engaged deeply on...
First Migrants Cross Into U.S. From Mexico Using Mobile App
CIUDAD JUAREZ/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Migrants on Mexico's northern border on Wednesday began entering the United States using a mobile app designed to facilitate the process of applying for asylum, although several quickly reported difficulties in using the system. This month, the Biden administration said it would broaden use of...
Amazon to Lay off Staff in U.S., Canada and Costa Rica by End of Day
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc will cut some jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica by the end of Wednesday as part of its plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the e-commerce giant said in a memo to staff seen by Reuters. The layoffs are the latest in the U.S....
Pentagon Asks U.S. Forces in South Korea to Provide Equipment for Ukraine
SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense has asked its forces stationed in South Korea to provide equipment to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, the U.S. military said on Thursday, adding the move has "zero impact" on its operations in the Asian country. U.S. Forces Korea (USFK),...
WHO Analysis: Hybrid Immunity Offers High Protection Against COVID-19
Those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been infected have a very high level of protection against hospitalization and severe disease a year after their most recent infection or shot, according to a new analysis led by the World Health Organization. [. Read:. WHO Recommends Universal Masking in Crowded...
Exclusive-Russia Sees Sanctions Impact on Oil Products, Eyes Crude Export Boost -Senior Source
(Reuters) - Russia expects Western sanctions to have a significant impact on its oil products exports and therefore its production, but that will likely leave more crude oil to sell, a senior Russian source with detailed knowledge of the outlook told Reuters. In what the West casts as unprecedented sanctions...
