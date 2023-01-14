Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Agencies shares reminders as winter storm hits Kern
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — In anticipation of winter storms expected to bring excessive rainfall to parts of Kern County, the fire department shared the following safety reminders:. Monitor weather updates. Sign up for emergency notifications at readykern.com. Prepare for potential power outages. Keep non-perishable food, water, blankets, and a...
Bakersfield Channel
Storms leave behind mess in North Stockton and Antelope area
STOCKTON, Calif. (KERO) — The storms have left parts of North Stockton with a mess to clean up. As much as one to two feet of water was on the roads in some places. Residents there had to deal with power outages as well. Flooded roads were also an...
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday everyone we have Another storm will impact Central California. Expect heavy mountain snow and additional lower elevation rainfall through early Tuesday. Flooding concerns will continue in some foothill and San Joaquin Valley areas, especially Merced. A weaker system will bring some light precipitation...
Bakersfield Channel
Rain hitting Kern County Sunday evening
Kern County has been bracing for the second storm of the weekend, and it finally reached the valley at around 4 p.m. With this storm, the valley can expect up to an additional 0.5" of rain, and in the mountains, up to an inch of rain could fall. Through the...
Eastbound Westside Parkway lanes to close for construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Nighttime closures have been scheduled for most lanes of Eastbound Westside Parkway for this Monday through Wednesday this week. All lanes of eastbound Westside Parkway between Mohawk Street and Truxtun Avenue will be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday. The closure is to allow for the […]
Storm destroys Strathmore agriculture business facility
A South Valley business owner has been left devastated after all of his equipment was damaged by flooding.
KCFD encourages residents to be prepared for coming weather
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch, which is expected to bring "excessive rainfall" starting Saturday morning.
Kern County Fire Department asks citizens to stay safe during storms
In light of ongoing and oncoming storms, the Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) wants to make sure citizens stay safe.
thesungazette.com
Rain plunges county into state of emergency
TULARE COUNTY – As extreme weather passes throughout the state, Tulare County declares a state of emergency to note the seriousness of the matter. Only two weeks into the new year, the Central Valley already has seen about 30-50% of its annual average rainfall, according to meteorologist Brian Ochs with the National Weather Service (NWS). As of Jan. 13, the NWS has recorded 3.98 inches of rain at their co-op in Visalia, which is well over the monthly average of .91 inches. With that amount of rain, heavy winds, tornado warnings, evacuation notices and damages, the county declared a state of emergency on Tuesday Jan. 10. The day before, Kaweah River reported the most water intake in the past 16 years.
KCFD issues a winter storm warning for residents
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department has issued a winter storm warning for a storm that will bring massive rainfall to multiple places in Kern County. A forecast from the National Weather Service has shown winter storms to bring excessive downpours to the county starting Saturday. As a result, KCFD has advised […]
Bakersfield Californian
KCFD deploys resources for storms; updates list of sand locations
In light of the continued winter storms, the Kern County Fire Department has updated its list of places where residents can pick up sand to make sandbags and predeployed resources. "Extra resources will be assigned to areas projected to be impacted. This action to pre-deploy resources includes personnel, heavy equipment,...
Kern County is helping residents prepare for flooding with sandbags
To help residents in flood-prone areas, the county is providing sandbags to residents who want to protect their personal property from minor flooding.
Bakersfield Now
Safety tips on winter storm this weekend, sandbags available county wide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The National Weather Service has forecasted winter storms estimated to bring excessive rainfall to parts of Kern County starting Saturday morning, stated the Kern County Fire Department. Monitor weather update. Sign up for emergency notifications at. . Prepare for potential power outages. Keep non-perishable food,...
Bakersfield Channel
Weekend forecast: Another round of rain on the way
And yet, it looks like we are seeing another round of rain in our forecast. Bakersfield sees a high of 59° today with a 90% chance of showers and storms. The Kern River Valley will see highs in the low 50s today with a 100% chance of rain and potential thunderstorms.
Bakersfield Channel
Sunday forecast: Another system heading our way
We saw some rainy skies on Saturday, and it looks like Sunday will see the same. However, the rain won’t really make an impact until later Sunday evening. Here in Bakersfield, the high for Sunday is 54° and we see a 20% chance of rain in the morning which bumps up to 90% by tonight.
Bakersfield Now
NB I-5 near Templin Hwy. reduced to one lane for emergency work following mudslide
Santa Clarita, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Travelers from the Los Angeles area heading to Bakersfield Friday night can expect some delays while Caltrans crews plan for emergency work. Caltrans District 7 said northbound Interstate 5 in Castaic will be reduced to only one lane on Friday, January 13 from 7...
At least 1 dead in vehicle rollover near Arvin: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) — At least one person is dead following a rollover crash near Wheeler Ridge and Herring roads Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. According to CHP, two people were out of a vehicle and they were searching for one other person. The coroner will release the […]
HWY 166 remains closed due to a developing sinkhole
Highway 166 is closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line due to a developing sinkhole.
Bakersfield Channel
California's rain bounty slips into the ocean and drought-shocked Central Valley farmers want an explanation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California has seen heavy rainfall over the past few weeks, but nearly all the water collected in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta was dumped into the ocean, leaving farmers in the Central Valley with questions and concerns. Farmers like Jason Giannelli, who say the rainfall they...
Bakersfield Now
Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
Comments / 0