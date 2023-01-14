Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Announcement
Will Sean Payton coach in the NFL next season? It may all depend on one AFC West team: the Los Angeles Chargers. According to CBS, Payton "has had his eyes" on the Los Angeles Chargers head coaching job. The only issue is the Chargers have yet to fire current head coach Brandon Staley. ...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
NFL World Demands "Immediate" Dismissal of Head Coach
Saturday will go down as an absolutely devastating day for fans of the Los Angeles Chargers organization, and many fans want someone to pay for the breakdown that led to the team blowing the 27-point lead they held against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their playoff game on Saturday.
NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired
The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning
The NFL World wants to see a head coach fired on this Sunday morning. Saturday night, the Los Angeles Chargers blew a 27-point lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the AFC playoffs. Following the game, fans are calling for head coach Brandon Staley to be ...
msn.com
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
NFL World Furious With League's Announcement Tonight
There's a chip in the football. That's right - the NFL has the technology to determine exactly where the football is on the field, but still uses referee eyesight to determine critical plays. This revelation comes following Tyler Huntley's disastrous goal line fumble. "How close was Tyler Huntley ...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon
The Buffalo Bills are going to beat the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Fans are not happy with the referees. Miami appeared to get harmed by a lack of a pass interference penalty on Sunday afternoon, on a critical fourth down play late in the fourth quarter. That was a costly one. So, ...
Colts to interview Aaron Glenn for HC vacancy Saturday
The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to conduct an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for their head coach vacancy Saturday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Entering Saturday, the Colts already have interviewed five candidates for their head coach vacancy with more likely coming in the near future....
Patriots Assistant Reportedly Turns Down Head Coaching Interview
New England Patriots fans haven't gotten a whole lot of good news lately, as their team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But some arrived Saturday. It sounds like defensive assistant Jerod Mayo will be back with the team in 2023. Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reported ...
NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter's Surprising Update
Everyone seems to be convinced that the Los Angeles Chargers will fire head coach Brandon Staley and make an offer to retired head coach Sean Payton. But ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is pouring some cold water on that. The longtime ESPN insider does not believe the Chargers will make a run at ...
Colts interview Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re at six. And counting. The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview Saturday with Aaron Glenn for their vacant head coaching position. Glenn, 50, has served as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was worked with New Orleans’ defensive backs from 2016-20 and was an assistant DBs coach with […]
Report: 1 NFL Team Is 'Too Cheap' To Fire Coach
The Los Angeles Chargers appear to be set to stick with head coach Brandon Staley. According to rumors around the league, the Chargers ownership might be unwilling to pay up for head coach Sean Payton. "People I know around the league told me think they Chargers are too cheap to fire Staley and pay ...
Report: Broncos Have 3 'Main' Candidates For Head Coach
The Denver Broncos are getting closer and closer to reaching a decision on their next head coach. And according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, their candidate pool is down to three names. Per RapSheet: Sean Payton obviously a big name on the Denver Broncos radar... So is Jim Harbaugh. ... It ...
Colts add Philly offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to head coaching search
INDIANAPOLIS – A busy week by the Indianapolis Colts on their head coaching search included a young offensive coordinator whose attention will quickly will switch to the playoffs. Shane Steichen, 37, who has been an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles return to prominence, completed his interview with the Colts Saturday. He’s been the Eagles’ […]
NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement
The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set. While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized. The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening. Here's the full ...
NFL coaching predictions 2023: Projecting next Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos head coaches
There were five NFL coaches fired this season, kicking off an active coaching carousel as teams hope to find the
Comments / 0