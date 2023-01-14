ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53

Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat

When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
OnlyHomers

New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
OnlyHomers

San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star

The San Diego Padres have had an offseason of additions, and it just keeps coming. Today, the team has signed another all-star. According to MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a one year contract.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal

The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
True Blue LA

Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker

MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal

The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
CHICAGO, IL

