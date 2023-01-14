Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Ex-Yankees foe dead at 53
Former outfielder Lee Tinsley died Thursday at age 53. A cause of death was not announced. Tinsley’s major league career spanned from 1993 to 1997 across the Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. He was traded to the Red Sox from the Mariners in 1994. In Boston,...
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
San Diego Padres Sign Former All-Star
The San Diego Padres have had an offseason of additions, and it just keeps coming. Today, the team has signed another all-star. According to MLB reporter Hector Gomez, the San Diego Padres have signed designated hitter Nelson Cruz to a one year contract.
Dodgers Sign Another Outfielder To A Minor League Contract
Los Angeles signs former Royals prospect, Anderson Miller, to another minor league deal.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Report: White Sox sign shortstop Juan Uribe Jr.
A familiar name is reportedly coming to the White Sox organization. According to Héctor Gómez, the White Sox signed Juan Uribe Jr. Gómez sent another tweet with a quote from Uribe Sr. "Several teams have shown interest in my son, but I would like him to sign...
Padres Sign Domingo Tapia To Minor League Deal
The Padres have signed right-hander Domingo Tapia to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training. Tapia, 31, had some major league success in 2021, split between the Mariners and Royals. Between those two clubs, he tossed...
Dodgers 2023 international signing period tracker
MLB’s 2023 international signing period began on January 15 and runs through December 15. The bulk of activity begins immediately, as most of these deals for literal kids are agreed to well beforehand while everyone looks the other way. The Dodgers on January 15 signed a pair of ranked...
2022-23 International Signing Period: Dodgers Add Joendry Vargas, Arnaldo Lantigua & More
The 2022-23 international signing period began on Sunday, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were plenty active despite having only $4,144,000 to spend, which is tied with the Texas Rangers for the lowest bonus pool in the Majors. The Dodgers came to terms with 13 international amateur free agents, including Joendry...
Padres give Salas, 16, $5.6M in international signing period
Catcher Ethan Salas, 16, a native of Caracas, Venezuela, and the consensus top overall prospect in this year's international signing period class, received a $5.6 million bonus with the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
White Sox Sign Keynan Middleton To Minor League Deal
The White Sox have signed right-hander Keynan Middleton to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He’ll presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Middleton, 29, was drafted by the Angels and spent the first few seasons of his career there. He seemed...
