Dayton, OH

Car crashes into Dayton home then flees

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
DAYTON — A car crashed into a Dayton house Saturday overnight.

Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue at around 2:45 a.m. where a car hit a home, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.

The suspect allegedly crashed into the house, then fled the scene before officers arrived, the spokesperson said.

Authorities could not disclose the description of the car, except that it was a sedan, the spokesperson informed.

There were no reported injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating the incident.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

