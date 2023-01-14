ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

No one truly needs a beauty subscription, but it may save you money

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t5LK_0kEb2ZkE00
Photograph: Kellie French/The Guardian

At times of financial discomfort, subscriptions and memberships can seem like easy and obvious targets to cut back on. But when subscription models have recently triggered such a significant and likely irreversible shift in how we shop for beauty, I’m still interested in which offer decent value for money. No one needs a beauty subscription but for many, they are a way of enjoying cosmetics while saving on products.

The most popular is Beauty Pie, and with good reason. I’m a subscriber, paying £59 a year for access to what is in effect a “buyers’ club”, selling high quality haircare, makeup, skincare and fragrance made by many of the same formulators and manufacturers as luxury brands, only direct to consumer, at a more affordable “members’ price”.

Personally, I love it – I wear Superluminous under-eye brightener almost every day and cannot tell the difference between Beauty Pie eyeshadow palettes and those of at least three brands charging thrice as much. But the true value in Beauty Pie correlates directly with a member’s shopping habits – if you shop lots for beauty and don’t mind sticking mostly to one brand, you’ll love it.

Regular-use toiletries subscriptions are a safer bet, since you know you’ll always get the use out of, say, razorblades. Flamingo (from £5.95, and sister brand to Harry’s) kicks things off with a starter razor, then sends fresh, great quality blades as frequently as you get through them. They’re handy and less expensive than comparable blades. Similar schemes exist for refillable deodorant.

The most frivolous but quidsworth subscription comes from Liberty. The department store’s Beauty Drop is a fantastic deal for hardcore beauty fans, since subscribers don’t technically spend a penny for membership. All they need do is deposit £20 a month into a beauty savings account and in exchange, receive four free Beauty Discovery boxes a year (imagine the sorts of items you find in a luxury beauty advent calendar), each worth more than £300, plus member benefits like free postage and loyalty points. Your £20 sub sits in your account, untouched until you decide to spend it online or in-store, on any beauty you like (Bobbi Brown’s wildly successful Jones Road line is exclusive to Liberty).

It’s a no-brainer for those who’d already be buying a handful of luxury beauty bits during the year.

Photography assistant: Bruce Horak. Nails: Sarah Cherry

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
gamblingnews.com

Lucky Winner Forgets Lottery Ticket in a Shopping Cart

Winning the lottery regardless of the amount brings excitement to everyone who gambles. Only recently, one lucky winner forgot their ticket in a shopping cart. Luckily, the ticket was uncovered by an honest man that now wants to return it to its owner. Big Lottery Prize Forgotten in a Shopping...
The Guardian

The Guardian

554K+
Followers
126K+
Post
270M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy