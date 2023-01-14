Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
KCRG.com
Police: Ped Mall shooting suspect fired at “point-blank” range
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting on Iowa City’s Ped Mall, saying he fired at someone at point-blank range. Iowa City Police arrested 29 year-old Dante Yance shortly after shots rang out on the Ped Mall just before 4:00 PM on Saturday afternoon. Yance faces several charges including trafficking in stolen weapons, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
cbs2iowa.com
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Aaron Warren
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Aaron Luke Warren, 18, was last seen on Sunday at 7:21 a.m. at 1727 Mary Drive. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Cedar Rapids Will Be Getting More Roundabouts
Whether you're a fan of them or not, roundabouts in Eastern Iowa are here to stay!. According to a new article from KCRG, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning to construct a lot more roundabouts by the end of next year. As of right now, Cedar Rapids has 12 roundabouts, with the first constructed back in 2017. They want to nearly double that number in 2024.
KCRG.com
Maryland man returns to Iowa City to thank doctor, EMTs for lifesaving CPR
Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
Driver killed in eastern Iowa in wrong-way crash
No injuries were reported to the driver of the semi. The Iowa State Patrol says the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after leading Dubuque deputies in a pursuit
Cedar Rapids — Thursday evening, deputies from the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office announced they've arrested Everett E. Winfrey, 34, after leading deputies on a car chase. Deputies attempted to stop Winfrey, who was driving a Hyundai Sonata, near the intersection of Seippel and Airborne Road at around 1:30 p.m.
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
cbs2iowa.com
KCRG.com
Woman killed in Cedar County head-on crash identified
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the woman that died in a wrong-way crash in Cedar County over the weekend. Deputies said 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine, of Bettendorf, died in the crash. In a crash report, ISP said it happened just after 3 a.m. on Saturday...
KCRG.com
Iowa City and other nonprofits host march and celebration for MLK Day
Fayette is without a chief for its fire department - even after the department recommended someone not once, but twice. Police say they got a call early Wednesday morning of a person breaking into a home in the 300 block of Sycamore street.
KCRG.com
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
KCRG.com
Rising prices, costs surround eggs
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation.
KCRG.com
“I just caught it and threw it up there,” Sandfort breaks shooting slump and couldn’t miss
A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County. Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case. A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars as part of a fraud investigation.
