Houston, TX

Harrison Barnes on the strides his Kings are making following 139-114 victory over Rockets

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the potent offensive numbers his team has been putting up this season as they reach the mid-way point of the schedule, Friday’s 139-114 victory over the Rockets and the brief altercation with Houston that resulted in four players being ejected.

FOX40

FOX40

