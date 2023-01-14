Harrison Barnes on the strides his Kings are making following 139-114 victory over Rockets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes talks about the potent offensive numbers his team has been putting up this season as they reach the mid-way point of the schedule, Friday’s 139-114 victory over the Rockets and the brief altercation with Houston that resulted in four players being ejected.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
