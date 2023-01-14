ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings rookie Keegan Murray on the monster season from Domantas Sabonis after win over Rockets

By Sean Cunningham
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings rookie Keegan Murray gives his thoughts on the season Domantas Sabonis is having as Sacramento reaches the midway point of the season following Friday’s 139-114 victory over the Houston Rockets, and discusses the potent offensive numbers his team has been posting.

