FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com
Storm Damage Leads to Road Closures Throughout Riverside County
(CNS) – Multiple roads throughout unincorporated areas of Riverside County were closed because of mud, wash-out damage, standing water and other hazards stemming from the weekend-long storm activity, officials said Monday. According to the Riverside County Transportation Department, Bridge Street, from a half-mile north of the Ramona Expressway to...
redlandscommunitynews.com
The future of East Highland
The San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District is moving forward with plans to develop 1,658 acres of land it purchased last year in East Highland. It bought the property for $31.85 million from Orange County, which used it during construction of the Seven Oak Dam to reduce flooding in the Santa Ana River.
newsmirror.net
A walk in the Yucaipa Uptown area when there was a break in the storm
Sunday afternoon on Jan. 15, during a break in the storm, a woman, her dogs and her alpaca, take advantage of a break in the storm. They were seen taking a walk in the neighborhood. The walk consisted of at least some window shopping along Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street.
z1077fm.com
Desert Hills Presbyterian Church food distribution on Jan 17, 18
Grocery store gift cards will be distributed to needy families by Desert Hills Presbyterian Church tomorrow. Residents of Yucca Valley, Morongo Valley and Landers who are facing food insecurity are invited to call Pastor Wayne Morrow at 760-365-6331 tomorrow morning (January 17) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m to reserve a gift card for Stater Brothers.
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
parkerliveonline.com
Canoe capsizes on Lake Havasu, man drowns
A man drowned on Lake Havasu on Saturday morning after his canoe capsized. His body was recovered by a dive team on Monday morning. On Saturday at around 10:13 am, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department boating deputies responded to a report of a boat accident with one missing person near Cove 1, south of Havasu Landing Marina on Lake Havasu. The vessel, an aluminum canoe, was determined to have capsized approximately 100 feet from shore. The victim, a 52 year-old male from West Covina, California, attempted to swim to shore but struggled, went underwater, and did not resurface.
publicceo.com
Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson bestows Riverside’s first Innovation Award posthumously to Mark Rubin
Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson has named Mark Rubin, whose ambitious and daring approach to development changed the face of Riverside from Mission Grove to Downtown, as the founding recipient of the city’s new Innovation Award. Rubin, who died nearly two years ago, made Riverside his home away from home,...
Fontana Herald News
'Astronomy Night' will be held at Fontana's Nature Center
“Astronomy Night” will be held in Fontana on Saturday, Jan. 21. This free event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Mary Vagle Nature Center, 11501 Cypress Avenue. Participants will be able to make and launch rockets, observe planets and stars through a telescope, and enjoy crafts.
North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas
The City of Palm Springs announced North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino are all closed at the wash areas due to flooding. N. INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING pic.twitter.com/uf8Pq59Vwd— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 15, 2023 Alternate routes that can be taken The post North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, Araby Drive, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas appeared first on KESQ.
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼
The Coachella Valley Water District has clarified its plans for handling flood water that is expected in parts of the desert due to an incoming storm system. On Wednesday, The City of Palm Springs released the following statement regarding percolation ponds: "Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) owns the percolation ponds on the west side of The post CV Water District directs floodwater from storm away from facility, toward Indian Canyon￼ appeared first on KESQ.
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
Fundraiser for Former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun Passes $150K
An online fundraiser for the family of a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy killed during a confrontation with a domestic violence suspect topped $150,000 Monday, with funeral arrangements for the fallen lawman still pending. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, was assigned to the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station in Riverside County after...
vvng.com
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Fatal Collision Closes Cook Street in Palm Desert
One person is dead after a collision in Palm Desert early Friday morning. Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a major two vehicle collision near the intersection of Country Club Drive and Cook Street around 2:36 a.m. According to CalFire, one driver died in the vehicle and needed to...
NBC Bay Area
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in Burlingame, Riverside
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
Cal State San Bernardino developing a Master of Science Physician Assistant program
Sonia Otte is the founding program director for Cal State San Bernardino’s new Master of Science Physician Assistant program. Cal State’s program will join the only two other public Physician Assistant programs in California. A Physician Assistant can prescribe medication, diagnose illness and create treatment plans for patients....
localemagazine.com
An Inside Look at the Historic Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage
Wally’s Desert Turtle Is an Upscale and Timeless Must-Try for Both Locals and Visitors Alike. In 1978, Wally Botello brought fine dining to the desert. His restaurant, Wally’s Desert Turtle, became a local favorite almost immediately after opening its doors. As the founder of the famous fine-dining chain The Velvet Turtle, Botello had a clear vision when it came to Wally’s Desert Turtle. He wanted to create a five-star dining experience right in the heart of Rancho Mirage, and with a little help from renowned designer Steven Chase and the restaurant’s original French chef, Jean-Louis Jalouneix, Botello’s vision came true. Though Botello passed away in 1985, Wally’s Desert Turtle’s legacy lives on. It is now run by his son, Michael, and granddaughter, Madalyn.
