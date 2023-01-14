Read full article on original website
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
BBC
Rail boss admits 17-mile diversion around bridge is 'exceptional'
A 17-mile diversion route set up because of work to replace a bridge is "exceptional" and will be "disruptive", Network Rail has admitted. A stretch of Nazeing New Road beside Broxbourne railway station in Hertfordshire closed on Tuesday and is not expected to reopen until 30 April. A road bridge,...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Gloucestershire town almost completely cut off by floodwater in shocking drone footage
Shocking drone footage reveals how severely the Gloucestershire town of Tewkesbury has been struck by recent flooding.This video shows how parts of the town have nearly been turned into islands as pooling water cut off sections of road.Heavy downpours led to the River Severn bursting its banks, sending water gushing through the medieval market town.The Met Office has yellow weather warnings for rain and wind across parts of the UK until Thursday, 12 January.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Floodwater surrounds Gloucestershire’s Tewkesbury Abbey in stunning drone footageKarine Jean-Pierre and Fox News reporter in standoff over Biden classified documentsTrapped motorist rescued from floodwater in California desert city of Palm Springs
Body is found in lake at Bluewater shopping centre in hunt for 'vulnerable' missing mother
Police searching for missing Taiwo Balogun, 53, from southeast London, say they have found a woman's body in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent.
BBC
Cambridge United: Stand roof will be repaired quickly, chairman says
A football club has pledged to fix a stand's roof before before its next game after high winds damaged it. Cambridge United's game against Morecambe was called off after the Main Stand at its Abbey Stadium was partially ripped off on Friday. Chief executive Alex Tunbridge said some sections were...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
BBC
Night & Day: Manchester venue's noise breach appeal hearing postponed
A music venue under threat due to a noise complaint has had an appeal hearing postponed. Owners of Night & Day Café in Manchester have appealed a noise abatement notice served by Manchester City Council in 2021. The local authority said the adjournment followed a joint application by the...
BBC
Lichfield mother to cycle length of UK in son's memory
A mother whose son died from a brain tumour when he was six is aiming to raise £22,000 by cycling from Land's End to John O'Groats with her sister. Dawn Stakounis, from Lichfield, Staffordshire, plans to start the challenge for Children with Cancer UK on 12 May. The 63-year-old's...
BBC
Blackpool ideal for House of Lords move - Conservative MP
Proposals to move the House of Lords to the Winter Garden ballroom in Blackpool should be considered by the government, one of the town's MPs has said. Conservative MP Paul Maynard introduced his Relocation of the House of Lords (Report to Parliament) Bill earlier. He said it would be "an...
BBC
Body in Leeds canal found with 30-year-old A-Z in pocket
The body of an "elderly" man who had a "single key and a 30-year-old map book" in his pockets has been recovered from a canal, police have said. West Yorkshire Police said a member of the public reported seeing a body in the water near Bramley Fall Park in Leeds at about 09:05 GMT.
BBC
Beth Matthews: Blogger did a lot of good before death, inquest told
A blogger who died in hospital after ordering a poisonous substance online "did a lot of good" before her death, a psychiatrist has told her inquest. Beth Matthews, from Cornwall, died after having a substance delivered to a secure psychiatric ward at the Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal in Stockport. She...
BBC
Stranded Nottingham passengers' anger over signalling fault
A rail company has been criticised for its "pretty poor" handling of a signalling fault in Nottingham that left hundreds of people stranded. Passengers reported chaos at stations across the East Midlands on Tuesday evening after several major services were cancelled. Some were forced to stay overnight in hotels while...
BBC
Bristol Arena will not open until 2026, says developer
A long-awaited city concert arena will not open until late 2025 or early 2026. The Bristol arena, originally planned to open in 2024, will potentially now not hold its first event until two years later than hoped. CEO of developer YTL, Andrew Billingham, said Covid and "challenges" in the construction...
BBC
Market Drayton A529 safety work to see road close
Safety improvement work on a dangerous stretch of A road, will see it close for 19 days. The A529 outside Market Drayton was named by the government in 2016 as one of 50 roads in Britain with the worst safety record. Work on the £3.9m scheme on a stretch between...
BBC
Man trampled to death by cows in lunch-hour walk, inquest hears
A telecoms worker died after he and his wife were trampled by a herd of cows during a lunchtime walk in lockdown, an inquest has heard. Michael Holmes, 57, was fatally crushed and his wife Teresa is in a wheelchair following the incident near their home in Netherton, West Yorkshire.
BBC
Student flats plan for old Nottingham police and fire HQ pulled
Plans to demolish Nottingham's former police and fire headquarters and build student flats have been withdrawn. The newly-listed bomb-proof site in Shakespeare Street was built between 1938 and 1940 but closed in 2016. Plans to build a 900-bed student block was recommended for approval by Nottingham City Council officers, but...
BBC
Straw Bear Festival returns to Whittlesey streets after Covid hiatus
A festival which sees a person covered in straw and paraded through a town has returned to the streets after the pandemic forced a two-year hiatus. Whittlesey's Straw Bear Festival was revived in 1980, but it dates back to at least the mid-19th Century. Its name refers to the central...
BBC
Nurses' strike: New dates as union escalates dispute
Two new nurses' strikes will be held on 6 and 7 February in England and Wales - unless there is movement on pay, the Royal College of Nursing says. The walkouts will be the biggest so far, with more than a third of NHS trusts in England and all but one Welsh health board affected.
BBC
Tarr Steps: Part of ancient Somerset footbridge washes away
A section of an ancient footbridge has washed away following heavy rain. Slabs from the middle of the Tarr Steps on Exmoor, near Withypool, washed downstream during recent flooding in Somerset. The structure is an ancient "clapper bridge" over the River Barle - slabs arranged over stacks of stones without...
