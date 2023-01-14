ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Cleveland

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers (27-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -3

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Cleveland trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 13-9 in home games. Minnesota is 12-15 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers have gone 9-12 away from home. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 129-124 in the last meeting on Nov. 13. D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points, and Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 51 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 17.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Garland is averaging 21.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Cavaliers: Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

