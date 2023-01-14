Read full article on original website
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway in Jim Thorpe, PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerJim Thorpe, PA
Bethlehem Catholic hires former All-Patriot League player to lead football program
Tyler Ward is headed from Birmingham to Bethlehem. Ward, a 2014 Lehigh University graduate, has been hired as the new Bethlehem Catholic football coach, the school announced Monday night. He was most recently the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Oak Mountain High School in suburban Birmingham, Alabama. “Bethlehem...
Boys basketball rankings: No. 1 and 2 separate themselves from the pack
Emmaus High School’s boys basketball team strengthened its case for the No. 1 spot with a 63-52 victory over rival Parkland, which started the season atop the rankings. On the independent scene, Executive has hit its stride. The Raptors have won nine straight games and lead the District 11 Class 3A power-point standings.
LehighValleyLive.com
Palmerton boys basketball feeds off home atmosphere, stifles Saucon Valley
Palmerton High School’s boys basketball team prides itself on playing good defense regardless of the setting. Though, a packed home gym certainly helps. The Blue Bombers registered another strong defensive performance and defeated Saucon Valley 54-44 on Saturday afternoon in Colonial League cross-divisional play. “We knew the Saucon kids...
Shining 7 different spotlights on H/W/S wrestling
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament provided all kinds of opportunities for area athletes Saturday – some seeking redemption, some seeking confirmation and at least one as an excellent place to open his much-anticipated season. Phillipsburg, to no one’s surprise, won the team title with 217.5 points and three champions, while...
5 takeaways from H/W/S wrestling
Cleaning out a very crowded notebook from the 2023 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex wrestling tournament at Phillipsburg, where whoever made the pasta from the hospitality room should open a restaurant …
Becahi, Notre Dame grads boost Cornell past Lehigh wrestlers
Lehigh Valley wrestlers played a big part in the 100th match between ancient EIWA rivals Lehigh and Cornell Saturday night at the Friedman Wrestling Center in Ithaca, N.Y. The No. 6-ranked Big Red edged the No. 20 ranked Mountain Hawks 18-15 with local wrestlers delivering key wins for Cornell. At...
saturdaytradition.com
Jay Wright, former Villanova MBB coach, praises atmosphere of Assembly Hall
Jay Wright coached at Villanova for quite some time. One thing he was glad he didn’t do during his tenure was schedule an away game against Indiana. Wright praised the atmosphere at Assembly Hall ahead of the Hoosiers B1G showdown with Wisconsin in Bloomington. Villanova and Indiana don’t play very often and Wright is thankful that he didn’t have to coach his team in a hostile road environment like Indiana’s.
Lehigh Valley bike trail gets $1.65M to connect Bristol to Allentown to Mountain Top
In the future, cyclists, backpackers and sojourners will be able to trek more than 140 miles from Philadelphia to Mountain Top, Luzerne County, and through the Lehigh Valley, and a new round of state funds will make it possible. State Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced Monday the state granted $1.65 million...
Blue Mountain Resort renames ski run after late P’burg resident and avid skier D. Scott Curzi
Back before Blue Mountain Resort was Blue Mountain Resort, it was Little Gap Ski Area. What both the Blue Mountain and Little Gap areas have in common, though, is their neighbor: a reddish wooden cabin. From the 1980s until now, that cabin was owned by D. Scott Curzi and his family.
Eagles’ Josh Sweat re-lives the ‘5 seconds’ when everything was at stake
PHILADELPHIA – For a terrifying moment, Josh Sweat’s life and career flashed before him. The Eagles defensive end laid on the turf at Lincoln Financial Field after feeling a jolt through his body — from his neck to his toes — and the medical staff rushed to his side while his teammates cleared the way. Sweat, while attempting a first-quarter tackle of New Orleans Saints’ Adam Prentice, had charged down the line of scrimmage and lunged headfirst at Prentice as the fullback plowed through a hole.
Century-old Portland church will close in Slate Belt parish merger, Allentown Diocese announces
According to parish history, St. Vincent DePaul church was built in Portland almost a century ago so parishioners wouldn’t have to walk 10 miles to Bangor for Sunday Mass. But worshippers may again start making the trek by month’s end. The Diocese of Allentown on Sunday announced that...
Hundreds of gymnasts compete in the Poconos
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — More than 1,500 gymnasts from multiple states are competing at Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor. Some of the highest-level gymnasts competed Saturday, and one of them will go home with a $5,000 scholarship. The scholarship is in memory of a former gymnast, Janet Rothenberg, who...
WGAL
Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton
EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
Worker rescued from trench in Allentown is home from the hospital, wife says
The man trapped for eight hours covered in dirt after a trench collapsed in Allentown suffered extensive injuries but was recovering at home, his wife said. Ivy Hansell set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the medical expenses for her husband, Jason. He was trapped in a trench for eight hours as workers dug by hand to free him Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Gordon Street.
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
WGAL
Route 422 reopens in Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A serious crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of Route 422 Monday morning in Reading, Berks County. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. The eastbound lanes of 422 were closed between Route 222 and Wyomissing Boulevard for several hours. The scene has been cleared and...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Kaitlyn & Josh's Wedding at Skytop Lodge
Kaitlyn Grovatt and Josh Pope were dateless on Valentine’s Day their senior year, perfect circumstances for a mutual friend to introduce them at a party where they quickly hit it off. Years later, Josh surprised Kaitlyn in a rose garden with their dog’s bandanna reading, “Mom, will you marry my dad?
Camelback Skier, 25, Airlifted In Double Black Diamond Crash
A 25-year-old skier was flown to the hospital after an accident at the Camelback Resort this weekend, according to resort officials and WFMZ. The skier was "unconscious and bleeding from the head" after the apparent crash on Sunday, Jan. 15, the news outlet said. A spokesperson for the Tannersville resort...
LehighValleyLive.com
