Note: We recorded this episode last Thursday, but I didn’t get around to posting show notes until now. Sorry about that. After a really trying couple of weeks for Baylor sports, we’re back on the podcast to break down the happenings at Baylor over the closing weeks of 2022. We’re talking briefly about that absymal 48-hour period before the Armed Forces Bowl, the game itself, other bowls, the CFP, staffing changes and portals, and much more. We’re hitting lots of stuff here!

15 HOURS AGO