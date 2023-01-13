Read full article on original website
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus end?
Overwatch 2 has been going strong since it was released last October as a free-to-play title. The hero shooter has taken a drastically different approach to monetization and events, with the Battle for Olympus event no different. As such, many players are curious about how long they have to compete on the Battle for Olympus leaderboard.
How many Overwatch 2 characters are there?
Overwatch 2 is the sequel to Blizzard Entertainment’s highly successful and popular Overwatch. As is with most of Blizzard’s games, Overwatch 2 has a diverse array of characters that work as playable heroes for the game. Each hero has their own backstory and ways they fit into the game, with every one of them sporting unique designs full of personality.
Overwatch 2 players demand Blizzard make big swap to ‘unrewarding’ rank system, and soon
Overwatch 2 is one of the most well-known competitive FPS titles on the market, and while it gives players a ton of free gameplay to grind and fun times to be had, for competitive gamers, there’s something that still needs work. The rank system has a massive list of...
Best lower-rarity spells from the first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season
The first day of Phyrexia: All Will Be One spoiler season was packed with powerful Rare and Mythic Rare bombs that have players salivating over their potential in a variety of Constructed formats. Magic: The Gathering’s next set releases on Friday, Feb. 10 and marks the return of the Phyrexians...
2023 BLAST Premier Spring Groups: How to watch, scores, brackets, results
The competitive season of tier-one CS:GO in 2023 will kick off with the $177,500 BLAST Premier Spring Groups from Jan. 19 to 29. The tournament will feature all 12 CS:GO teams partnered with BLAST, including some of the best in the world like FaZe Clan, Heroic, G2, Liquid, and Natus Vincere. The event is essentially a competition that will see six squads advance directly to the $425,000 BLAST Premier Spring Finals, while the bottom half will have to attend the Spring Showdown alongside non-partnered teams from all over the world.
How to get the Hu Tou Mao Mei and Kkachi Echo Lunar New Year skins in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has had a series of events that gave fans skins and game modes, and it seems Blizzard doesn’t feel like stopping anytime soon. The Lunar New Year event 2023 is here, and there are some enticing skins to add to your collection. Prepare your wallets and your collective minds; the new Echo and Mei skins have landed.
This wholesome Ramattra interaction will calm you down before your Overwatch match starts
Lots of players have only recently found out that Ramattra, the latest hero added to Overwatch 2, is able to pat the head of other players because of how his shield interaction works. To pull off this interaction in your own Overwatch 2 matches, all you have to do is...
Here are all the Overwatch 2 Year of the Rabbit challenges and rewards
Overwatch 2’s Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year event began today, and with it, players have an opportunity to earn a handful of cosmetics and a few thousand Battle Pass XP from completing event challenges. The limited-time event will only last a couple of weeks, ending on Jan....
Overwatch 2’s next heroes might’ve just been teased in upcoming novel, fans believe
Overwatch fans who are starving for lore are getting some pretty sweet treats later this year when Blizzard releases two new novels. The covers of the books have spurred conversation around the characters on the cover, and many think that the newest hero might have been teased on one of them.
Best TFT Set 8 champions to play in Patch 13.1
Earlier last month, Riot Games launched the eighth set for Teamfight Tactics, called Monsters Attack!, with a full set of new units, as well as revamped abilities for champions belonging to past sets. This set also features independent Threat units with no traits and the introduction of Hero Augments. Now...
Overwatch player gets quadra kill with Wrecking Ball in the best way possible
Among all Overwatch 2 tanks, there is none better than Wrecking Ball to wreak havoc in the enemy’s lines. Thanks to his numerous mobile abilities, Hammond and his deadly machine can steamroll through a packed team and make them split up by knocking back everyone who’s on their way, stomping onto the ground for even more chaos.
Annie, Zoe, and Orianna grab up buffs, various marksmen to get mana boosts in League Patch 13.2
Over the latest League of Legends patch, summoners have watched as some champions rose to relevancy while others fell to new lows in the game’s evolving meta. Certain picks have struggled to find their fit within the scene, but in Patch 13.2, a trio of mages will be getting some attention from Riot Games’ developers.
These 2 League tanks have reigned supreme in the mid lane in Patch 13.1
Mid lane is usually home to mages and assassins in League of Legends, but lately, two tanks have dominated the position. Singed and Zac have the highest win rate in the role in Platinum+ rankings, with the pair boasting 55.13 and 54.17 percent win rates, respectively, according to U.GG. Both...
How does Apex Legends matchmaking work?
Apex Legends is one of the hottest battle royales, allowing players to take on the role of an ever-expanding list of champions. The game has gone on to inspire an esports league and has drawn millions of players since its release. However, as with all multiplayer games, some players would...
MTG reanimation boasts meta-breaking potential through Conduit of Worlds
Graveyard shenanigans in Magic: The Gathering have a new Artifact tool through Conduit of Worlds in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, allowing players to cast lands and nonland permanents from the graveyard. Self-mill strategies will return to the MTG Standard meta with the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
One League bot lane duo continues to dominate in League Patch 13.1
The first League of Legends update of the year is here, bringing the much-anticipated 2023 ranked season along with it. And while it introduced a series of nerfs and buffs across the board, in the bottom lane, one duo is still the best. Samira and Rell are still the best...
Brigitte player solves Widowmaker issue with their own hands in Overwatch
Ever met Moira DPS players in your Overwatch 2 ranked games? There’s worse: Brigitte flankers. While it doesn’t work out in most cases, they can sometimes save a round. This gameplay clip posted on Reddit proves it can be efficient in some circumstances. In a Blizzard World game,...
MTG Atraxa embodies tainted angelic power as Grand Unifier in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The angel of Magic: The Gathering Praetors has grown in power as Atraxa, Grand Unifier showcases the true strength of a Phyrexian angel in All Will Be One. Prior to Compleating planeswalkers, Elesh Norn and her band of Praetors were creating a Compleated angel. Within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set is one of the most powerful MTG angels ever created: Atraxa, Grand Unifier. The seven-drop legendary angel has four keywords, 7/7 stats, and can dig through the top 10 cards of your library upon entering the battlefield.
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge winner confirmed by Fortnite Competitive
Fortnite has had a really strong run as an esport, giving away millions of dollars to winners over the last five years. But while organizations haven’t been spending as much on Fortnite lately, Epic has taken a new step with Creative competitive games. And the first attempt at this, MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, has finally had a winner selected.
‘I will teach them to fear me’: The answer to today’s League of Legends mystery champion
After the launch of the 2023 ranked season in League of Legends, a new event went live. Since Jan. 10, the developers have been adding a new mission to the game every day. Each one of them has a quote from one of the champions in League’s roster. This quote can be from the base skin or from a skin with original voice lines.
