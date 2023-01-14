ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ACC Housing asks: What should we do with $7.5 million?

By Nikolai Mather, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 2 days ago
On Friday morning, Alejandra Calva, who works for the Athens-Clarke County Housing and Community Development Dept., stopped by the local library for a presentation. In a room full of community members, housing advocates, nonprofit employees (including those at Family Connection - Communities in Schools of Athens, who hosted the meeting), she posed a key question: What would you do with $7.5 million?

Calva, who serves as community impact administrator, and Marci Irwin, who serves as community development administrator, have been collecting data on housing needs in Athens for the past two months. They're hoping to draw up a plan for spending the $7.5 million allocated to supporting affordable housing in Athens. And while they've covered a lot of ground, the answer seems to be simpler than you might think.

Engaging the community

The funding comes in two chunks: $5 million comes from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will go toward the Athens-Clarke County Strategic Plan to Prevent and Reduce Homelessness and $2.5 million is HOME-ARP funding, which was provided to Athens by the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to mitigate the housing crisis.

In December, Athens-Clarke County Housing and Community Development set out to seek guidance on where that funding should go. They first put together a survey for the various organizations working to support homeless and at-risk Athenians.

"We're really lucky in the sense that we have a pretty robust group of service providers in town who work really closely and daily with the community," said Calva. "And so we've been leaning on them a lot to help us get more data."

The department also opened up a survey to Athenians experiencing housing instability on Dec. 7. The survey specifically targets those actively homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

Throughout the past two months, its employees have put up flyers and signs near tent communities throughout Athens advertising the survey. They also worked alongside various nonprofits to conduct outreach to potential survey subjects, including those exiting prison, fleeing domestic violence or dealing with poverty.

Friday's community meeting, which drew about 50 participants, is the second of its kind. Calva was hoping to spark a dialogue with folks about where the money ought to go.

"We really wanted to make sure that we had good feedback and engagement from both service providers and the community members who are actually experiencing homelessness," said Calva.

Initial findings

The team won't close its community survey and stakeholder survey until Jan. 20. But Calva and Irwin were able to share some preliminary data from those surveys and from their community meetings.

So far, the stakeholder survey has drawn 84 responses and the community survey has drawn over 100 responses. Of the community respondents thus far, 23 were homeless; 43 were at risk of becoming homeless; four community respondents were survivors of domestic violence or sex trafficking; and 17 fell into the "other" category.

Community respondents were given the option of selecting their top priority for the funding. Affordable rental housing took the No. 1 spot across every identity group. Stakeholders also rated it the No. 1 priority.

That focus on affordable housing, Irwin said, has been apparent from the beginning.

"Everybody really stressed the lack of affordable rental units in Athens-Clarke County. It's an issue," she said. "A lot of folks may have resources to get them into their apartment, but there really aren't any apartments that are available."

ACC Housing and Community Development said low wages, childcare, transportation and limited collaboration with landlords and service providers presented other obstacles to homeless Athenians. Those at risk of homelessness echoed those concerns. The most commonly cited obstacles included rising housing and utility costs and landlords rejecting Section 8 vouchers.

Next steps

Calva said the feedback from Friday's meeting was fairly consistent with the survey responses. But some of those in attendance presented some new ideas.

"Leslie Trier from the Athens Community Council on Aging mentioned that for them, it's sometimes difficult to be able to place one of their older clients into a home that doesn't have a ramp or doesn't have certain features for people who are aging in place," said Calva.

The ACC Housing and Community Development Dept. is navigating two timelines for the funding. The plan for the $5 million in ARPA funding won't go before the mayor and county commission until summer 2023. Calva, Irwin and their team will present their plan for the remaining $2.5 million on March 7, 2023.

But the surveys will inform the plan for both funds. The department encouraged community members and those working with homeless and at-risk Athenians to respond to their surveys before they close on Jan. 20, 2023. Calva and Irwin are specifically interested in hearing from two more identity groups: people living in motel rooms and people who have moved frequently for financial reasons.

The next community forum will be at the Athens-Clarke County Library from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. The department will also accept online and email comments up until they present their findings to the mayor and commission.

Comments / 7

jennifer holder
2d ago

if you all got that much for housing then it shouldn't be a need for tent City it shouldn't be any homeless people if you have to buy a big building and place them people out of the cold off of the streets show you care instead of just getting money and not doing anything with it!!

3
B
2d ago

If you want to do something about housing stop letting investors buy and rent out houses. Also need actual family homes to be built. All new developments seem to want to put the house on a lot with a yard extending only a couple of feet beyond the house

3
 

