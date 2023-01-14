ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Musicians From The '90s Have Changed A Wholeeee Lot Since Then, And Here Are 19 Examples To Prove It

By Kayla Yandoli
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOdUb_0kEay9at00

Here's what Alanis Morissette looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFrEi_0kEay9at00
Rick Diamond / Getty Images

And here's what Alanis Morissette looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCPiR_0kEay9at00
Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

Alanis Morissette in the '90s vs. today:

Rick Diamond / Getty Images, Jeremy Chan / Getty Images

Here's what Courtney Love looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O4U98_0kEay9at00
Bill Tompkins / Getty Images

And here's what Courtney Love looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qskaD_0kEay9at00
Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

Courtney Love in the '90s vs. today:

Bill Tompkins / Getty Images, Dave J Hogan / Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images

Here's what Lauryn Hill looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBzDi_0kEay9at00
Anthony Barboza / Getty Images

And here's what Lauryn Hill looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18g6vQ_0kEay9at00
Prince Williams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Lauryn Hill in the '90s vs. today:

Anthony Barboza / Getty Images, Prince Williams / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Here's what Snoop Dogg looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GKAJQ_0kEay9at00
Al Pereira / Getty Images

And here's what Snoop Dogg looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaeL4_0kEay9at00
Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

Snoop Dogg in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlERK_0kEay9at00
Al Pereira / Getty Images, Christopher Polk / Penske Media via Getty Images

Here's what Natalie Imbruglia looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjIzO_0kEay9at00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Natalie Imbruglia looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eS6xT_0kEay9at00
Sam Tabone / Getty Images

Natalie Imbruglia in the '90s vs. today:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Sam Tabone / Getty Images

Here's what Billie Joe Armstrong looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRMX1_0kEay9at00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

And here's what Billie Joe Armstrong looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agRzD_0kEay9at00
Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

Billie Joe Armstrong in the '90s vs. today:

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images, Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Lou Bega looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgj27_0kEay9at00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Lou Bega looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJgK9_0kEay9at00
Tristar Media / Getty Images

Lou Bega in the '90s vs. today:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Tristar Media / Getty Images

Here's what Macy Gray looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jHezM_0kEay9at00
Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images

And here's what Macy Gray looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCNFJ_0kEay9at00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Macy Gray in the '90s vs. today:

Mick Hutson / Redferns / Getty Images, Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Here's what Hanson looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vizQM_0kEay9at00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's what Hanson looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nl2uk_0kEay9at00
Medios Y Media / Getty Images

Hanson in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wZe8_0kEay9at00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Medios Y Media / Getty Images

Here's what Shania Twain looked like in the beginning of her music career in the early 1990s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dr33f_0kEay9at00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's what Shania Twain looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27N3K9_0kEay9at00
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM

Shania Twain in the '90s vs. today:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images, Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM

Here's what Sir Mix-a-Lot looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H4j3T_0kEay9at00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

And here's what Sir Mix-a-Lot looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxXj2_0kEay9at00
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Sir Mix-a-Lot in the '90s vs. today:

Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images

Here's what Dave Grohl looked like back in the '90s:

Paul Bergen / Redferns / Getty Images

And here's what Dave Grohl looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izen8_0kEay9at00
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Dave Grohl in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clnDT_0kEay9at00
Paul Bergen / Redferns / Getty Images, Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Here's what Lil' Kim looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbOFl_0kEay9at00
Scott Gries / Getty Images

And here's what Lil' Kim looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdLOE_0kEay9at00
Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty Images

Lil' Kim in the '90s vs. today:

Scott Gries / Getty Images, Aaron J. Thornton / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Christina Aguilera looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzvhQ_0kEay9at00
Tim Roney / Getty Images

And here's what Christina Aguilera looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0BgN_0kEay9at00
Manny Hernandez / Wireimage / Getty Images

Christina Aguilera in the '90s vs. today:

Tim Roney / Getty Images, Manny Hernandez / Wireimage / Getty Images

Here's what Mel B from the Spice Girls looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01xX7Z_0kEay9at00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

And here's what Mel B from the Spice Girls looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u5SP2_0kEay9at00
Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Mel B in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZ092_0kEay9at00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images, Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Lenny Kravitz looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwAv6_0kEay9at00
Avalon / Getty Images

And here's what Lenny Kravitz looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25StmH_0kEay9at00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=062m9p_0kEay9at00
Avalon / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / WireImage / Getty Images

Here's what Eddie Vedder from Pearl Jam looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J828P_0kEay9at00
Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

And here's what Eddie Vedder looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BS77F_0kEay9at00
Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Vedder in the '90s vs. today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGYlu_0kEay9at00
Gie Knaeps / Getty Images, Stefani Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Here's what Sarah McLachlan looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxFU4_0kEay9at00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

And here's what Sarah McLachlan looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLSsv_0kEay9at00
Jeremy Chan Photography / Getty Images

Sarah McLachlan in the '90s vs. today:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images, Jeremy Chan Photography / Getty Images

And finally, here's what Mariah Carey looked like back in the '90s:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfFhM_0kEay9at00
Images Press / Getty Images

And here's what Mariah Carey looks like today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UB7sY_0kEay9at00
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Mariah Carey in the '90s vs. today:

Images Press / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Global Citizen

Community Policy