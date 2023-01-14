Famous Musicians From The '90s Have Changed A Wholeeee Lot Since Then, And Here Are 19 Examples To Prove It

Related
20 Celebrities Who Were Asked Uncomfortable, Distasteful, Or Downright Offensive Questions In Interviews
Sometimes, the quick questions don't go as planned.
"Lori Harvey Stole My Man": Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions After Damson Idris Posted A Kissing Pic With Lori Harvey
"Lori Harvey really took my man omg."
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Jennifer Coolidge Had A Heartbreaking Reaction To Being Asked About How She Perceives Herself
“I think I made some bad decisions. It makes you insecure and you don’t think you’re great."
Channing Tatum Revealed The Real Reasons Why He And Jenna Dewan Got Divorced And Why Doing So Was "Terrifying"
“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."
"Stranger Things" Star Finn Wolfhard Explained Why He Was "Fine With" Millie Bobby Brown's Comments On Their Kissing
"I probably would have done the same thing if I was not on screen in front of the entire world."
"I Cried Like A Baby": 23 Celebrities Who Have Talked About The Movies That Made Them Weep
Taylor Swift cried while watching Netflix's Someone Great and then wrote the song "Death by a Thousand Cuts" about the movie.
"Big Bang Theory" Star Melissa Rauch Told A Hilarious Story About How She Lost A Job Because Of Her "Hobbit Hands"
"When I was first auditioning and going out for commercials, my hands really stood in the way."
Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe Is Her Mini-Me in Matching Pink Ski Jackets
The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from the diva tree, because Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon looks exactly like her mama in new pictures. The “Fantasy” singer hit the slopes today with her kids, and Monroe was Carey’s mini-me in metallic pink ski jackets!
"The Last Of Us" Star Bella Ramsey Opened Up About Being Gender Fluid
“Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”
Ken Jeong Said He Owes His Entire Career To Comedy Icon Margaret Cho, And I Love How Supportive She Is Of Up-And-Coming Asian American Creatives
"I owe my career to Margaret Cho. Literally. I was her opening act while I was in medical school, and she's been nothing but supportive of me and my career ever since."
Jacob Latimore Revealed Why He Was Still Eager To Make "House Party" Despite Those Who Told Him To Leave The Classic Film Alone
"We're not trying to copy anything. We're also still being respectful to the '90s classic."
Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant With Her Third Child With Husband Marcus Mumford
Carey and Marcus have been together for a while, and their growing family is about to get a little bigger.
BuzzFeed
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0