Wrestling: Newberg, Mountain View and Thurston girls the big winners in the Oregon Classic
Two-time reigning Class 6A wrestling team champion Newberg has made it clear that it is still the team to beat in Oregon’s largest classification with a 40-31 win over West Linn to take first place in the Oregon Classic Saturday in Redmond. Newberg opened the dual with five straight...
philomathnews.com
PHS wrestlers see top competition at Oregon Classic
The Philomath High School wrestling team went up against some of Class 4A’s best competition on Friday and Saturday at the Oregon Classic in Redmond and came away with three wins and two losses in the duals tournament. Sophomore River Sandstrom, freshman Porter Compton and freshman Riley Barrett won...
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
KTVZ
Redmond Senior Center to offer next session of ‘Tech Zoomers’ program
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Redmond Senior Center is again partnering with Redmond School District and Meta to offer Tech Zoomers, a technology support program targeted at helping older adults with technology challenges and training. Meta provided a $10,000 grant to support this year’s program after last year’s initial...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Redmond, Oregon
Places to visit in Redmond, OR. Redmond, Oregon, is a lovely town in Central Oregon that offers visitors a wide range of things to do. It is situated on the Deschutes River and is close to some great outdoor activities. Redmond provides a variety of festivals and events throughout the year. The city has a downtown area that features small shops and coffee shops. In addition, there are several breweries and distilleries.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Puppy injured in Bend collision has leg saved thanks to rush of donations
A fundraiser has been launched to help a puppy who suffered multiple injuries after a head-on collision in Bend on Saturday. His former owner is now in jail, police say. The puppy, named Diligence, has as a broken femur, a possible dislocated pelvis, and a small fracture of the nasal bone. There are also lung contusions.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench
Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency
While much of Oregon has received rain the past few weeks, certain parts of the state are still struggling with worsening drought conditions. The Crook County Court declared a drought emergency in a Thursday meeting, asking Gov. Tina Kotek to declare her own emergency and make disaster relief funds available.
KATU.com
Missing Bend woman found dead in Shevlin Park near Tumalo Creek
BEND, Ore. — The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Melissa Trench was found dead Sunday afternoon in a part of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek. People were searching the park for Trench when they came across her body at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies from Deschutes County responded...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘She is at peace’: Body at Shevlin Park identified as missing Bend woman
Bend Police say a body found at Shevlin Park Sunday afternoon has been initially identified as Melissa Rosann Trench. The Bend woman was reported missing on Dec. 27. Police say searchers looking in the area of Shevlin Park found what they believed to be a body at about 12:30 p.m. The discovery was made on the south end of Shevlin Park, near Tumalo Creek and Forest Service Road 4606.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Remembering snowmageddon 6 years after Bend roofs collapsed
Six years ago Thursday, the gym roof collapsed at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in Bend. It came following days of snow that buried the city. National Weather Service records showed that in the four days prior to the January 12, 2017 roof collapse, 22.5 inches of snow fell in Bend along with 0.74 inches of precipitation.
Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave
The operators of Bend's Franklin Avenue homeless shelter explained their policy for guests Friday after a paraplegic and his caregiver-girlfriend claimed they were asked to leave after being accused -- wrongfully, they claim -- of smoking in their room. The post Bend’s Franklin Avenue shelter explains policies after two residents say they were wrongfully asked to leave appeared first on KTVZ.
